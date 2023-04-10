Fraser Valley’s Brenda Kawasaki recognized as first volunteer for Abbotsford 2023 55-Plus BC Games

Games run from Aug. 22 to 26 at various location in and around Abbotsford

Fraser Valley resident Brenda Kawasaki is the first official volunteer for the upcoming Abbotsford 2023 55-Plus BC Games. (Submitted)

Fraser Valley resident Brenda Kawasaki has been recognized as the first volunteer to register for the upcoming Abbotsford 2023 55-Plus BC Games.

April 16 to 22 marks National Volunteer Week and Games organizers wanted to acknowledge Kawasaki and encourage others to follow in her footsteps.

The Abbotsford 2023 55-Plus BC Games run from Aug. 22 to 26 in various venues in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Maple Ridge, Mission, Harrison Hot Springs and the Township of Langley.

Kawasaki has been married for more than 35 years and has four kids and two grandchildren. She grew up in the Lower Mainland, but has lived in the Fraser Valley for over 30 years. Kawasaki has volunteered with the Mission Skating Club, BC/YK Section, and Skate Canada for over 20 years as her daughter was a figure skater.

She also volunteered for the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics, Four Continents, Skate Canada International, National Championships, and numerous regional and provincial competitions.

“Volunteering with the Games is another adventure to share with my friends,” she stated in a press release. “I love meeting people of all ages, working, learning, and just being together, laughing and talking. It’s a win-win situation for all parties. I’m 57 and can’t imagine life without volunteering. Volunteering allows you to build confidence and camaraderie, give back to the community, and, best of all, gain opportunities to learn, grow, and add new friends.”

The Abbotsford Games will be the 34th edition and will see 3,500 participants from 12 zones across the province compete.

The Games will coordinate approximately 75 to 80 volunteer chairs with 12 volunteer directors. An additional estimated 1,500 volunteers are needed in the planning and staging of the Games. The 55-Plus BC Games will have 29 sports plus special events, including the opening ceremonies and accreditation, with which volunteers can get involved.

For more information on volunteering for the Abbotsford 2023 55-Plus BC Games, visit 55plusbcgames.org/abbotsford2023.

