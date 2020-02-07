Forfellow commits to Cranbrook Bucks

Defenceman for Fraser Valley Thunderbirds will look to join Bucks for inaugural BCHL season

Owen Forfellow, a defenceman with the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds of the BCMML, has committed to the Cranbrook Bucks. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Bucks.

The Cranbrook Bucks have landed the team’s first defenceman.

Owen Forfellow will join the fledgling BCHL franchise for the inaugural season, and is the second player to commit to the organization.

Forfellow, currently patrolling the blue line for the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds of the B.C. Major Midget League, has 16 points in 29 games on a team that sits in second place in the BCMML standings.

“We are really excited that Owen will be coming to Cranbrook for next season,” said Nathan Lieuwen, the owner and president of the Cranbrook Bucks. “He is a well rounded, good skating defensemen and an outstanding young man which makes him a great fit for the type of team we are building here.”