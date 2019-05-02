Fernie’s Emily Brydon inducted into BC Sports Hall of Fame

Emily Brydon is set to be inducted into the BC Sports Hall of Fame later this month. Photo courtesy of BC Sports Hall of Fame

Emily Brydon’s name will soon be added to a prestigious list of athletes when she is inducted into the BC Sports Hall of Fame later this month.

Brydon, a three-time Olympian and member of Canada’s National Ski Team said she was overwhelmed at the news. She, as well as 11 other big names in sports will join the list of sports hall of famers. Brydon will be honoured alongside hockey twins Daniel and Henrik Sedin, Canada women’s rugby legend Kelly McCallum, and others.

“This is an immense honour and it means the world to me,” said Brydon.

“It really gives me pause to reflect on my career – but also how my achievements wouldn’t have happened without family, friends, coaches and the community support that I received in Fernie.”

After a childhood of skiing in Fernie, Brydon went on to reach the World Cup podium nine times, five in Downhill, three in Super G and one in Combined. She recorded a victory at St. Moritz in 2008, and represented Canada in the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics.

Growing up, she explained that her ultimate goal was Olympic success, and while this eluded her, she still considers herself fortunate.

“There’s more that I wish I could have achieved but I consider myself one of the lucky ones,” she said.

Brydon further explained that time gave her a clearer perspective. She left on her own terms and now looks back on her career with great fondness and appreciation of the things she did achieve.

The 53rd Induction Class will be honoured at the 2019 Induction Gala on May 23 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.