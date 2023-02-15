A Hockey Canada logo is seen in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A Hockey Canada logo is seen in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Federal audit finds Hockey Canada did not use public funds for legal settlements

Audit launched after reports that Hockey Canada had settled a $3.55 million sexual assault lawsuit

An audit commissioned by the federal government has found that Hockey Canada did not use public funds to settle sexual assault cases or pay for related legal fees.

Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge called for the audit in June after several media outlets reported that Hockey Canada had settled a $3.55 million sexual assault lawsuit.

She requested the investigation to ensure that public funds had only been used to support amateur hockey.

A summary of the audit made several conclusions, including that funds disbursed by the federal government to Hockey Canada have been used for the intended purpose.

It also found that Hockey Canada had an adequate internal control framework and a budgeting process in place.

Some improvements were suggested, such as aligning the financial coding to the contribution agreements funded categories, reviewing the salaries recorded, and documenting financial processes.

RELATED: Hockey Canada has paid $7.6M in sex abuse settlements since 1989

Federal Politicshockey

Previous story
Roughriders sign veteran quarterback Harris on busy opening day of CFL free agency

Just Posted

Rene kosarczuk is speaking out after being hit with a higher than anticipated PST tax rate on a used vehicle purchase. Trevor Crawley photo.
Cranbrook woman speaks out on new provincial tax changes for private vehicle sales

An Alberta father was apprehended in Riondel for abducting his child from Red Deer. (Photo by Anna Burns)
Alberta father accused of alleged child abduction after fleeing to Creston

Hugs and Slugs
Hugs and Slugs, as spring approaches

Firefighters responded to a fuel spill on Saturday (Feb. 11) morning, as environment officials estimated approximately 12,000 litres were spilled while being loaded into an above ground tank. Photo courtesy RDEK.
Interior Health issues precautionary water advisory in Jaffray following fuel spill