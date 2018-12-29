Emotions high in Kootenay ICE loss to Lethbridge Hurricanes

Jakin Smallwood was one of three ICE players to score in the 8-4 loss to the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Photo by Trevor Crawley.

The Kootenay ICE welcomed the Lethbridge Hurricanes to Western Financial Place, as they looked for their first win since the holiday break.

Tempers were high on Saturday night as the Hurricanes bested the ICE 8-4.

It was the Hurricanes who came out with the early lead in the first period with a goal from Nick Henry that set the pace of the game.

Brad Ginnell and Jaeger White scored in the first period for the ICE, while Danila Palivko, Dylan Cozens, and Calen Addison added to the Hurricanes score sheet giving them the 4-2 lead going into the second period.

“The first 15 minutes was outstanding. We were out-chancing them by a wide margin and then they got three goals in about a two-minute span. The last four minutes of the first period really set the tone and [we] had some breakdowns,” said head coach James Patrick.

The goals kept on coming in the second period. Cole Muir contributed a power play goal for the ICE and Jake Leschyshyn added one for Lethbridge.

A minute left in the period, Ginnell took a five minute major for an illegal check to the head. Cozens and Leschyshyn scored on the power play to make it 7-3 Hurricanes at the end of the second.

“The two short-handed goals in about 15 seconds was the damage that put the game almost out of reach. Our penalty killing has been the biggest sore spot of the season so far,” said Patrick.

The ICE were three for eight on the power play and the Hurricanes were three for three.

That was also the end of Duncan McGovern’s night who made 17 saves on 24 shots. Jesse Makaj came in to start the third period.

“I thought it was a real tough night on him. We at times left him alone and I thought I’d seen enough, but this game was by no means on him- It was all of us,” said Patrick.

Leschyshyn finished the night with a hat trick, and ICE forward Jakin Smallwood got on the scoresheet but the Hurricanes took the game 8-4.

“It was a pretty emotional game and emotions running high. I thought we let it slip away, and we will play them again soon,” said White.

Peyton Krebs finished the night with three assists and earned his 100 Western Hockey League point.

The Hurricanes are third in the central division, while the ICE are sixth in the division. The rivals will play again on Jan. 9 in Lethbridge.

“Penalties killed us this game. If we take fewer penalties I think it will be a lot closer and better chances,” said Muir about what the team needs to do against the Hurricanes.

The ICE are back in action on Dec. 31 at Western Financial Place against the Victoria Royals. Puck drop is 4 p.m.



jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.com

