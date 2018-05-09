EK Xtreme fastball team set for first exhibition game on Sunday

Local competitive women’s team hosting Elkford at Quads in first game action of 2018 season

Women’s softball is experiencing a resurgence in the East Kootenays and this weekend Cranbrook’s newest competitive fastpitch team will play in their own backyard.

The EK Xtreme, the competitive squad of the East Kootenay Women’s Softball league, play their first exhibition game on Sunday as they host the Elkford Glory Daze at the Kinsmen Quads Ball Park.

According to Jordan Foreman, president of the EKWS and general manager of the Xtreme, after a long off-season of training, the team is fired up to begin the season.

“[They are] very excited to finally play a game in their own community,” Foreman said. “Elkford plans to bring a solid team and we should see a competitive game with good action. Both teams have excellent pitchers and skilled ball players who have played for years and are chomping at the bit to get back out there.”

The EKWS and Xtreme are an evolution of the Cranbrook Banditas, who fielded a team for several tournaments, as well as the B.C. Senior ‘B’ Provincials last summer. This year, the program expanded and drew players from both Cranbrook and the surrounding communities.

While the majority of the Xtreme’s players have been training since February, after a long winter, the chance to play outdoors this weekend should help get everyone up to game speed.

“Our defense will be in better shape than our offence [as] we have only had a couple of outdoor practices so far this year. So, the girls really have not seen a lot of pitches,” Foreman said. “The same goes for our pitchers. They have been throwing consistently since February, [but] they have not thrown a lot of live hitting as of yet.”

The Xtreme play their first tournament of the year in Sicamous from May 25 to 27, one of three events they hope to participate in before the Provincial championship in August. Exhibition games like this weekend’s showdown with Elkford are important to the group’s success down the line.

“Finding that chemistry [on Sunday] will have a significant impact on how we will do in Sicamous,” Foreman explained. “Hitting off pitchers we have not hit off before, determining best suited positions for players, [and] what works and doesn’t work [is all crucial learning].

“That’s the great thing about exhibition games. They will show us exactly what we need to work on, where our girls fit in our lineup and what to really focus on in the next couple weeks.”

Despite the friendly nature of the game, Foreman still hopes to win and knows their best shot will come if they work as a cohesive unit.

“First and foremost [we need to] play as a team [to have success] — keeping positive attitudes, being encouraging and talking a lot [will] promote a positive atmosphere,” he said. “Skill can only get you so far. Learning to play united is what will help make us a strong, successful team.”

The planned start time for Sunday’s game is 1:30 p.m. and Foreman stressed the importance of community support as the Xtreme look to bring women’s fastball into the forefront of the local summer sports scene.

“[People’s] participation and support will have a very strong influence on the future of this sport in our community,” he said. “We really hope to get a solid turn out down to the fields to check out the action.”

REALM moves community inclusion movement forward

Cranbrook organization to present at Birmingham conference

Students with Wild Drama set up the set for "Seussical"

Wild Drama students set up the set for “Seussical,” a musical extravaganza… Continue reading

Another victory for accessibility

Mount Baker Secondary School celebrates installation of new lift

RDEK board hears update on Teck operations

Company making progress on water quality issues, says representative.

Property taxes to rise slightly: City

City council passed first reading of a proposal that will increase the… Continue reading

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

B.C. NDP quizzed on automated 'photo radar 2.0'

Municipal ticket revenue won’t be reduced, Mike Farnworth says

One year later: Horgan approval rating remains high but NDP support low, poll says

It’s been one year since voters elected B.C.’s first minority government since 1952

UPDATE: Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. takes over file after incident at Departure Bay in Nanaimo

VIDEO: Two girls hit by train near Chilliwack

Teens were reportedly chasing dog off tracks when injured by passing train

Enbridge and CPPIB sign $1.75B renewable power deal, create joint venture

Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to sell 49 per cent of its interests in a group renewable power assets for $1.75 billion

Canada to apologize for turning away Nazi-era ship of Jews

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will apologize for turning away a Nazi-era ship of Jews

Trump's pull out from Iran deal deepens US isolation

Iran will send foreign minister to negotiate with countries remaining in the nuclear deal after Donald Trump’s decision to pull America from the deal

