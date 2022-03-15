EK Volleyball Club teams win gold at Alberta tournament

The East Kootenay Volleyball Club mid-season practice and tournament play has resulted in gold medals for the 16U Girls Blue team and the 18U Girls team in Alberta.

“Through hard work, attention to detail, and a gritty whole team effort, the girls were able to play high level volleyball on the road to winning the Gold,” said Clint Dolgopol,coach of the 18U Girls team. “As coaches, we couldn’t have been prouder of them!”

“EKVC is happy to have most of our teams competing in Volleyball Alberta tournaments since the pandemic stopped travel the last two years,” says Executive Director Bryan Fraser It is great to see teams placing at the top of their divisions as it brings validation for the effort they have put into their skill development.”

Above: The East Kootenay Volleyball Club’s U16 Girls Blue team, gold medal winners.

EKVC volleyball teams travel to Alberta to play in tournaments from February to May culminating in a Volleyball Alberta Provincial tournament and for some teams a national tournament organized by Volleyball Canada.

“It’s wonderful to see the time and effort pay off with a gold for these teams.” says Lanna van der Velden, President of EKVC, “A lot of people volunteer their time throughout the East Kootenay’s to support a season of volleyball for athletes. We are grateful to have such dedicated people work with our organization and to see this kind of result.”

East Kootenay Volleyball Club (EKVC) established in 1997, offers a competitive program with high quality coaching resulting in athletes who develop their volleyball skills to the next level of play. Age categories from 11 to 18 years old with a membership of over 120 athletes.