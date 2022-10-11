EK Volleyball Club presents John Kendal Award for 2022

Abigail Betker (at left) and Noah McFadzen (at right) are the East Kootenay Volleyball Club’s John Kendal Award recipients for 2022. (Submitted)

The East Kootenay Volleyball Club (EKVC) would like to congratulate Noah McFadzen and Abigail Betker for being the recipients of EKVC’s John Kendal Award this year.

The EKVC John Kendal Award is awarded to an athlete who has also been recruited to play volleyball at a post-secondary level and who has also shown exemplary leadership, sportsmanship, and service to the support of EKVC, fellow athletes and the volleyball community.

McFadzen’s involvement with EKVC began before his time as a player.

“My Dad started coaching in 2012 for the club, so at the age of eight I was a dedicated ball shagger but that only helped build my passion and desire to be on the court,” McFadzen said. “Playing volleyball has brought me many things in life but especially through EKVC I was able to develop my skills both for the sport and for life.

“My time through the years with the club have been some of the most positive points of my life and I can easily say I was able to achieve my dreams of recruitment thanks to the coaching and effort put forth by EKVC. I love not just the sport but the connections and friends I have made along the way, and I am proud to carry on my dreams of further pursue it volleyball.”

Betker has been a member of the East Kootenay Volleyball Club since 2017.

“Ever since my first year of club I have been in love with the sport,” she said. “During my years in EKVC I learned so much and played for so many amazing coaches. I am so grateful for the opportunities presented to me through EKVC and the friendships I made through the years. My love of the sport and appreciation for my mentors has only grown over the years and now I am proud to say that I got myself a spot on the College of the Rockies Women’s Volleyball Team Roster and I am so excited.

“Huge shoutout to Coach Hayley Hills for developing my skills and making me love volleyball even more. Thanks so much for this opportunity EKVC!”

EKVC has been offering Awards to athletes since 2012. EKVC welcomes athletes throughout the East Kootenays from Elkford, Sparwood, Fernie, Creston, Invermere, Golden, Kimberley, Cranbrook, and region. Established in 1997, the club strives to create meaningful growth and development to its athletes and coaches. This is accomplished by building the Clubs’ capacity to encourage volleyball involvement across the region.