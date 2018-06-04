East Kootenay Xtreme win CWFA Classic championship

Cranbrook women’s fastball team wins five of six games to take top place at Calgary tournament

Riding high off a third-place finish at their first ever tournament in Sicamous last weekend, the East Kootenay Xtreme took their game to another level in Calgary.

Playing six games from Saturday to Sunday, the Cranbrook women’s fastball team won five games and walked away as the Calgary Women’s Fastball Association Classic champions.

“[It was] another total team effort, our pitching was great [and] both pitchers kept us in all the games we played,” said head coach Doug Morrison. “Our defence was [also] solid, making most of the routine outs [and] our hitting was excellent [with] everyone throughout the lineup and off the bench getting key hits.”

The Xtreme kicked off their tourney early on Saturday morning with a 13-0 win over the Calgary Coyotes. While their second game was a 6-5 loss to the Renegades, they followed it up with a 4-3 win over the Sluggers.

On Sunday, the Xtreme earned a semifinals berth with a 4-0 win over the Wolves, then took their first playoff game 9-6 over the Extreme. In a rematch with the Renegades in the finals, the East Kootenay women hung around for a hard-fought 13-8 victory.

“Overall the improvement from the Sicamous tournament was huge,” Morrison said. “The ladies were more poised and didn’t get rattled when things started going badly, they just went to work and got the job done. I was very pleased with the overall performance of our team.”

The Xtreme’s next tournament will be in Sicamous from June 22 to 24, before the team hosts their own competition from July 6 to 8 at the Kinsmen Quad Ball fields.

