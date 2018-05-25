Brad McLeod file photo.

East Kootenay Xtreme headed to Sicamous for first tourney

Competitive Cranbrook fastball team optimistic heading into competition hosted by Okanagan Angels

The East Kootenay Xtreme have been working hard for several months in preparation for competitive action. This weekend they’ll get a chance to see where they rank amongst some of the best squads in B.C.

Competing at the 2018 Ladies Open fastball tournament hosted by the Okanagan Angels in Sicamous on May 26 and 27, the Xtreme will face some quality opponents but believe they are up to the task.

“The girls are super excited as this marks the start of what they have been working so hard,” said the team’s general manager Jordan Foreman. “We know there are usually some very solid competition at this tournament but player for player, I truly think we are right there with all these teams.

“As long as our bats are working, there is no reason we can’t come out of this weekend with a few wins under our belt.”

In their only exhibition game so far this year, the Xtreme beat the Elkford Glory Daze 16-0 while playing at the Cranbrook Quad Ball fields. On Saturday, they open up their tournament at 8 a.m. against the Cawston Koyotes and then play the Steveston Athletics at 10 a.m. before finishing up against the Kelowna Heat at 4 p.m.

From there, the top five of 10 teams will be placed in the ‘A’ playoff pool, while the rest will battle it out in a consolation ‘B’ pool with single knockout games taking place on Sunday.

Following this weekend, the Xtreme have several more tournaments lined up before taking part in the ‘B’ provincial tournament in August, including a home event in Cranbrook from July 6 to 8.

