East Kootenay Xtreme gets ready for provincials

The East Kootenay Xtreme are back on the mound as they prepare for the provincial tournament in Richmond on July 26-28.

In their inaugural season, the Xtreme had a standout year and won a bronze medal at the Senior B Ladies Provincial Championships. They are looking to continue with that success this year.

“Last year the team placed third overall in provincials, and this year we are hoping with the help from the six returning players that will be a strength,” said Jackalin Lightfoot, Xtreme team member.

There are also five new additions to the team, which they hope will be big factors in their run at provincials. Each position has been strong for the Xtreme, they expect it to continue into the tournament.

“Megan Fisher and Brea Macormack will be providing a strong pitching core,” said Lightfoot. “We have strength behind the plate as well with strong catching with Jaquie Brown, Ali Giesbrecht and Miku Arai. Overall we have a wealth of experience to draw from in this squad both offensively and defensively.”

The team includes players from Cranbrook, Kimberley and Fernie with a wide range of ages.

“We have a lot of experience,” said Lightfoot about what she thinks will help the team. “We have players of all ages, from 19 to 54 years old on our team, and four players that are over the age of 50.”

Recently, the senior women’s fastball team hosted West Kootenay on July 13 for a doubleheader at Kinsmen Quads. The Xtreme were able to get their offence going in the first game and had perfect defence for the win. In the second game, it was a battle but the Xtreme came out on top

Positivity has been an aspect the team has embraced and been able to bring into the games they play.

“They are positive, never give up and always doing their best. Lot’s of laughs, but have competitive spirits all around,” said Lightfoot.

The Xtreme tries to go to as many tournaments as they can during the year as they continue to promote fastpitch softball in the area. In the past, they have hosted tournaments, been to Calgary and Sicamous as well as provincials.

“EK women’s softball would like to encourage women to come out and play the game again,” said Lightfoot. “I have talked to many who would love to come out and try it out. Until recently we have not had this option for women to be involved in. We hope to also provide an option for those girls that are graduating out of the minor ball ranks to have a place to continue to play softball again.”

More information about the team can be found by contacting ekwomenssoftball@hotmail.com.



