Five applicants received the EKVC John Kendal Award back in June at the Mount Baker Awards Ceremony. Photo submitted

East Kootenay Volleyball athletes rewarded for their dedication

Seven EKVC members received scholarships to help with post-secondary education

Seven East Kootenay Volley Club (EKVC) athletes were able to gain more than just skills for the upcoming year.

The Mount Baker Secondary School students were rewarded for their hard work and dedication to the club through scholarships to help lessen the financial burden of post-secondary school.

Five applicants received the EKVC John Kendal Award back in June at the Mount Baker Awards Ceremony. Each winning student received $200 in recognition of their athlete commitment to EKVC over several years.

RELATED: Dreams coming true for Jordan Simpson

The recipients have played club volleyball for several years while being part in EKVC indoor and beach programs. They have continued to support ongoing volleyball promotion in the East Kootenay by officiating, assistant coaching and fundraising.

The successful recipients were Graydon Dawson, Chelsea Dillabough, Sheldon Thomas, Zachary van de Velden and Tristan van der Velden.

There were also two additional scholarship awards handed out for $500. The scholarships were in recognition of the students’ athletic achievement and having signed a commitment to play volleyball for a post-secondary institution.

LOOK BACK: COTR Avalanche sign Riley Byman

The successful recipients were Riley Byman and Jordan Simpson — both signed commitments to play with the College of the Rockies Avalanche men’s team for the 2019/20 season.


jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Special Olympics chapter gets ready to kick off new fall season

Just Posted

East Kootenay Volleyball athletes rewarded for their dedication

Seven EKVC members received scholarships to help with post-secondary education

Police put out call for witnesses in Kimberley homicide investigation

RCMP have identified the victim, initial suspect taken into custody has been released

Special Olympics chapter gets ready to kick off new fall season

Cranbrook/Kimberley Special Olympics group will be holding a barbecue and registration on Sept. 16

Cranbrook Arts Council has a new home

After many itinerant years downtown, the Arts Council has a permanent home on 5th St. N.

Police report deceased individual on Highway 3

The highway 10 kilometres east of Cranbrook was shut down briefly Monday… Continue reading

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

Uber to apply for ride-hailing licence in B.C., will operate in Lower Mainland

Uber joins Lyft in planning to operate in province

‘They want all that:’ Girls becoming more involved in gang violence in B.C.

Girls and women are not immune from gang violence in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland

‘Cougar’ spotted in Surrey actually a large domestic cat, police say

Conservation officers, RCMP respond to wooded area near elementary school following report

B.C. man fined, ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one Tim Hortons timbits

Randy Scott was charged under B.C.’s Wildlife Act in October 2018

Vancouver rallies emblematic of split among Chinese-Canadians over Hong Kong

Rallies clashed across Vancouver

Lower Mainland mom beyond grateful since missing daughter found near Clearwater

Amy had left Vernon Sunday and reported missing after she never arrived at 100 Mile House destination

Oklahoma opioid ruling could pressure pharma companies to settle in B.C.: experts

Ontario and New Brunswick have announced they will participate in B.C.’s lawsuit

Pregnant woman camps in tent ahead of out-of-town delivery in Williams Lake

Costs for maternity patients to travel and stay outside the valley are not covered

Most Read