East Kootenay Volleyball athletes rewarded for their dedication

Seven EKVC members received scholarships to help with post-secondary education

Five applicants received the EKVC John Kendal Award back in June at the Mount Baker Awards Ceremony. Photo submitted

Seven East Kootenay Volley Club (EKVC) athletes were able to gain more than just skills for the upcoming year.

The Mount Baker Secondary School students were rewarded for their hard work and dedication to the club through scholarships to help lessen the financial burden of post-secondary school.

Five applicants received the EKVC John Kendal Award back in June at the Mount Baker Awards Ceremony. Each winning student received $200 in recognition of their athlete commitment to EKVC over several years.

The recipients have played club volleyball for several years while being part in EKVC indoor and beach programs. They have continued to support ongoing volleyball promotion in the East Kootenay by officiating, assistant coaching and fundraising.

The successful recipients were Graydon Dawson, Chelsea Dillabough, Sheldon Thomas, Zachary van de Velden and Tristan van der Velden.

There were also two additional scholarship awards handed out for $500. The scholarships were in recognition of the students’ athletic achievement and having signed a commitment to play volleyball for a post-secondary institution.

The successful recipients were Riley Byman and Jordan Simpson — both signed commitments to play with the College of the Rockies Avalanche men’s team for the 2019/20 season.



