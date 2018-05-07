Dylan Flowers, Jordan Wannop and Kaelen Whittingham have all been invited to participate at the 2019 U15 provincial tournament in Penticton. (Scott Damstrom Photos)

East Kootenay trio selected for U15 provincial tournament

Two Cranbrook hockey players and one Kimberley player to participate at BC Hockey tournament

While most kids have already wrapped up their hockey seasons in preparation for summer, a few Cranbrook area up-and-comers are gearing up for one of the biggest tournaments of the year.

2004-born local players Jordan Wannop, Kaelen Whittingham and Dylan Flowers have all been selected to compete at the 2019 Male U15 provincial tournament in Penticton from May 10 to 13.

The annual event, in which BC Hockey brings together the top 160 players under 15 years old, is a jamboree-style competition with eight teams made up of players from across the province. In addition to practices and games, the event has Western Hockey League (WHL) combine testing to assist the players in their development.

Wannop, Whittingham and Flowers were all teammates this season with the East Kootenay Ice Avalanche Bantam Tier 1 Championship team. Wannop is a goaltender, while both Whittingham and Flowers are both defencemen. The three have been split across three different teams at the provincial tournament, with Wannop representing Team BC Grey, Whittingham playing for Team BC Teal and Flowers playing for Team BC White.

Wannop and Whittingham are both from Cranbrook, while Flowers is from Kimberley. The trio are just the latest local players to be invited to a BC Hockey tournament, two players from Cranbrook recently attended the BC U-16 Cup in Salmon Arm.

