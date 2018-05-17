East Kootenay Track and Field team members place well in Trail

Trio of local athletes win several ribbons at West Kootenay Outdoor Track Meet on May 5

The East Kootenay Track and Field team sent a delegation of three young athletes to the 2018 West Kootenay Outdoor Track Meet, in Trail on May 5, and they experienced a great deal of success.

Cranbrook’s Keiran Shankowsky led the way for the club, capturing first place in six separate categories in the Boys 11-year-old division including the 60-metre dash, the 100-metre dash, the 600-metre run, the 60-metre hurdles, high jump and long jump.

Competing in the Girls nine-year-old division, Kara Renzie won first place in the 600-metre run and second place in both the 60-metre dash and 100-metre dash.

17-year-old Michael Doll, meanwhile, placed second in long jump and triple jump, and captured third place in the 100-metre dash.

Overall, the Trail competition had over 100 athletes participating, with 20 different schools or clubs represented from across the region.

 

