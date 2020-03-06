East Kootenay Track and Field club to host qualifier for B.C. Summer Games

Registration for the all-ages event is now available.

The East Kootenay Track and Field Club (pictured above) will be hosting the Wolf Pack Track and Field Meet this coming May. It is a qualifier for the B.C. Summer Games. (Submitted file)

The East Kootenay Track and Field club announced this week that they will be hosting a track and field meet this May in Cranbrook.

Steven Royer, head coach of the EK Track and Field Club, says that all communities are invited to participate, volunteer and support the event, being dubbed the Wolf Pack Track and Field Meet.

The meet takes place on May 2, 2020 at the College of the Rockies sports fields with 150 athletes expected to be participating.

“After discovering that the West Kootenay Legion Track and Field Meet in Trail was cancelled this year, our club decided to organize a meet of our own to give all athletes an opportunity to compete and possibly qualify for the B.C. Summer Games,” said Royer.

The East Kootenay club has been around for eight years, and last year they went through a transformation with new board members and coaches.

“We have three certified coaches, myself included, and one assistant coach. We currently have eight board members and we coach 25 athletes ages eight to 70,” said Royer, adding that he expects those numbers to grow after the event in May.

There will be many competitive categories for athletes to choose from, including races ranging from 60 to 2000 meters, 60 to 110 meter hurdles, long jump, high jump, triple jump, shot put, discus, hammer, javelin and pole vault.

Volunteers are also needed to help out with the event. Royer says they will be looking to have approximately 75 people volunteer. A fundraiser is also taking place, with raffle tickets for sale at the event.

The meet is sanctioned by B.C. Athletics as a qualifier for the B.C. Summer Games to represent Zone 1 held in Maple Ridge on July 23 to 26th, 2020. They would like to invite both Kimberley and Cranbrook to come together and make this track meet a success, Royer says.

Registration is now open to all ages, clubs, schools and abilities. The deadline to register as an athlete is Thursday, April 30, 2020. Email and online entries are accepted. Late entries will be accepted until 9:15 am on the day of the event.

For more information or to join the East Kootenay Track and Field Club contact ektfc1@gmail.com, or call Steven Royer, Head Coach at 250-898-4172. The club’s first practice is April 7th 4:30-6:00pm and they meet every Tuesday and Thursday thereafter.



