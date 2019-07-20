Earthquakes hand reeling Vancouver Whitecaps fifth-straight loss

San Jose Earthquakes’ Magnus Eriksson, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps’ Ali Adnan vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, on Saturday July 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VANCOUVER — Chris Wondolowski had a goal and an assist on Saturday as his San Jose Earthquakes beat the slumping Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1.

The ‘Caps (4-11-8) have now lost five Major League Soccer games in a row and are winless in their last nine outings across all competition.

Valeri Qazaishvili and Magnus Eriksson also scored for the Quakes (10-7-4), who have victories in five of their last six matchups.

Centre back Doneil Henry put away Vancouver’s lone strike on Saturday.

Whitecaps goalie Maxime Crepeau had eight saves, while the lone shot Vancouver put on target went past Quakes ‘keeper Daniel Vega.

The ‘Caps were massively out-worked offensively, with San Jose outshooting the home team 32 to six.

Still, Vancouver was first on the board in the seventh minute after Henry popped a low shot into the bottom left corner of the Quakes’ net. He now has three goals this season.

The Whitecaps hadn’t scored since the fifth minute of their dismal 6-1 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles FC on July 6.

San Jose answered with a goal of their own in the 16th minute. Crepeau dove to make a fingertip save but his teammate Jake Nerwinski couldn’t clear the ball from harm’s way.

Qazaishvili put a shot past the ‘keeper as he was sprawled on the field. Wondolowski was credited with the assist.

The California-born forward — who became the league’s all-time leading scorer earlier this season — added a goal of his own in the 34th minute thanks in part to a bouncing ball.

A shot from Qazaishvili ricocheted off the post, then bounced off Crepeau’s back before the goalie swept it from the goal line with his hand. But the ball landed at Wondolowski’s feet and he finally sent it into the back of the net.

READ MORE: Sagging Whitecaps crushed 4-0 by New England

Eriksson added a final goal in the 79th minute, sending a low shot sailing into the Vancouver goal.

Crepeau pounded his fists into the turf after the play.

Cristian Espinoza was credited an assist on the goal, marking his ninth helper of the season.

The Whitecaps will be back in action on Wednesday, hosting the Canadian Premier League’s Calvary FC in the next phase of the Canadian Championship qualifiers.

The Colorado Rapids will visit the Quakes in MLS action next Saturday.

NOTES: Vancouver centre back Doneil Henry played the 100th game of his MLS career. … Wondolowski has 149 career goals for the Quakes. …. San Jose’s Judson, Nick Lima and Paul Marie were each shown yellow cards. Whitecaps Yordy Reyna and Theo Bair also received cautions.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter