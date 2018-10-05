Eagles Club boxers victorious in Richmond

Cranbrook Eagles boxers went two for two during separate matches in Richmond.

Seventeen year old Provincial Champion Dylan Clark stepped up to take on Elite 20 yr old Donavan Cridland from Kelowna.

This was Clarks first test in the ring against an opponent from the Elite division.

After a close first round Clarke took control of the match in the second and third rounds using perfectly timed counter punches against his opponent.

At the end of the match Clark was awarded a well-earned hard fought decision.

Next up for Eagles boxers was Canadian Youth Heavyweight Champion Nike Blackmore. Blackmore, who turns 19 in 2019, is stepping up to the Elite division. His opponent in Richmond was Dan Yelton from North Vancouver.

Blackmore came out strong, taking control of the fight early against a very game Yelton who used slick movement to avoid the barrage of punches from Blackmore.

In the second round, Blackmore’s relentless body punches were taking a toll on Yelton. Surviving the round, a brave Yelton came out in the third to fight but it was Blackmore’s strength and conditioning that led to the referee stopping the match.

Local boxing fans will have a chance to see the Eagles boxers in action Oct 27 at the Eagles Hall in Cranbrook for the annual Cranbrook Eagles Annual Charity Challenge.

Get tickets early as this event will sell out. Call Tom at 250-417-9019 or Bill at 250-919-7181.

