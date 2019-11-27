Pictured: Coach Bill Watson, Connor Ferrier, Tom Jung, Jaren Ewasiuk, Coach Adam Gareau.

Eagles boxers soar at Idaho Fight Night

Cranbrook Eagles boxers returned home from Wallace Idaho’s Fight Night 7 on Saturday Nov.23.

Twelve-year-old Jaren Ewasiuk, the Eagles’ newest competitive boxer, stepped into the ring with Francisco Ramirez from Othello, Washington.

This would be be Ewasiuk’s first match bout competition and he did not disappoint against the more experienced Ramirez. Both boxers took turns winning the exchanges but it was Ramirez who would earn the narrow decision victory.

The Eagles’ most experienced Junior boxer — Connor Ferrier in his 19th bout — took on Evan Bennett from Hamilton, Montana. Bennett was coming off four consecutive wins.

After a close first round, Ferrier’s confidence was building as he began to take control of the match in the second round. Ferrier continued to amaze the audience with his superior skills throughout the third round and in the end had his armed raised with a unanimous decision.

Eagles’ Youth heavyweight Tom Jung was up next against Thomas Rineman from Spokane, Washington. The battle of the “Toms” was a crowd pleaser as both exchanged some heavy blows.

Jung began to dominate after giving Rineman a standing eight count in the second round. The third round saw Rineman desperately swinging for a KO he needed to win the fight, but Jung’s fancy footwork and quick counter punches took him to victory with a unanimous decision.

Up next for Eagles boxers will be the Alberta Bronze Gloves Dec 7 and 8 in Calgary. This tournament is for Novice boxers with up to seven bouts.

