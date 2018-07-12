Eagles boxers impress in Kelowna on Saturday

Cranbrook’s Nike Blackmore and Connor Ferrier earn wins at competition in Okanagan over the weekend

For the Townsman

A pair of Cranbrook Eagles boxing club fighters were in Kelowna over the weekend for a pair of bouts.

Canadian youth heavyweight champion Nike Blackmore stepped back into the ring for the first time since representing Canada in international competition in May in Colorado.

Blackmore showed little rust against B.C. silver medalist Vincent Li from Burnaby. Going right to the body of Li early in the fight with flurries of hooks and uppercuts, Blackmore got off to a positive start.

Li did not back down, however, forcing Blackmore to use jabs and hard right hands as the fight went on. In the end, Blackmore was awarded a well-earned unanimous decision.

Up next for the Eagles was 80-pound junior prospect Connor Ferrier. Although the novice boxer only had eight bouts under his belt, while he took on open boxer Emmet Emblau from Quesnel, who had 21 previous matches, he fared well.

Early into the contest, Ferrier showed on why he is a serious contender for a Provincial Championship. His superior boxing skills of slick footwork and sharp combinations had the crowd in awe.

Decision time saw Ferrier’s arm raised in victory with a hard-fought split decision, while both boxers earned a standing ovation from the crowd.

Accompanying the boxers to Kelowna were coaches Bill Watson and Tom White.