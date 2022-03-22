Eagles Boxers fly high in Calgary

The Eagles Boxers at Saturday Night Fights in Calgary. Left to right: Coach Adam Gareau, Alexa Hansen, Teigan Seymour, Connor Ferrier, Coach Bill Watson.

Cranbrook Eagles boxers and Provincial Champions Connor Ferrier and Alexa Hansen each earned unanimous decisions March 19 in Calgary at Saturday Night Fights sponsored by the Olympus Boxing Club from Calgary.

Fifteen-year-old Ferrier, fighting in the 125-lb Open division had not fought since Oct. 30 in Cranbrook. His opponent, 16-year-old Alberta Provincial Champion and Medicine Hat boxer Sam Shick, wasted no time in going after Ferrier. backing him up with a good jab. After a close first round Shick’s strategy was to go to hooks to the body, repeatedly scoring on Ferrier.

But Ferrier counter-punched the hooks and landed several good combinations in rounds two and three, to take a unanimous decision.

Fifteen-year-old Alexa Hansen, fighting at 12-lb Open division, also matched up with an aggressive opponent — Firdousi Ahmed from the Olympus Club. Both boxers wasted no time going toe to toe at the opening bell. The round ended very close on the judges score cards.

Hansen took control in rounds two and three using her experience and counter punches to earn a unanimous decision victory.

Cranbrook Eagles up and comer prospect, 12-year-old Teigan Seymour, showed why he will be boxing for a title one day. The 95 lb Junior Novice took on Ivan Pazstor from the Olympus Club.

The taller Pazstor had his hands full as Seymour pressed the action backing his opponent up for much of the fight. At the final bell both boxers arms were raised in victory.

Up next for the Eagles boxers: Alexa Hansen and Will Olsen are back in the ring March 26 in Lethbridge. Several of the Eagles boxers will also be attending the Alberta Golden Gloves April 23 in Edmonton.