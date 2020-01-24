Pictured: Nike Blackmore, Jaren Ewasuik, and Lily Ferrier (boxer in training). Missing: Connor Ferrier. Photo courtesy Bill Watson

Eagles Boxers battle it out in the ‘Hat

For the Townsman

Three Cranbrook Eagles boxers competed in the Alberta Silver Gloves Championships in Medicine Hat Alberta Jan. 11 and 12.

The Eagles’ youngest competitive boxer Jaren Ewasiuk just coming off winning the Alberta Bronze Gloves continued his winning ways with two dominating performances. Uncontested at 33 kg Ewasiuk moved up two weight divisions to 40 kg and outboxed his opponents. His matches were the highlight of the under 100 lb boxers over the weekend.

Eagles’ most experienced Junior, Connor Ferrier, took on Alberta Provincial Champion Brodie Andries from Red Deer. After losing the first round Ferrier fought back hard in the second and third round but lost the decision.

Eagles’ heavyweight and former Canadian Champion Nike Blackmore stepped up to the super heavyweight division to take on Canadian Silver medalist Danilo Miljevic from Calgary. Miljevic took the first round out punching Blackmore. A close second round made it winner take all in the third round. At the final bell Miljevic’s arm was raised with a narrow split decision victory.

Blackmore was back for more the next day. This time fighting in his own heavyweight division against a very tough Muhamed Moghrabi from Lac La Biche.

The Mike Tyson-like Moghrabi had a difficult time connecting with punches as Blackmore used his hand speed and footwork to outclass his opponent.

Blackmore walked away with a well earned unanimous decision.

The Cranbrook Eagles boxers are up next in Fernie Feb.1.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Kootenay Patricks, Montreal Canadiens play to the crowd in Nelson

Just Posted

It happened this week in 1913

Jan. 19 - 25: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

You’re never too old to be Green

Cranbrook Community Theatre made boosting the green footprint of the Studio/Stage Door a priority in 2019.

Eagles Boxers battle it out in the ‘Hat

For the Townsman Three Cranbrook Eagles boxers competed in the Alberta Silver… Continue reading

BC Curling Championships set for action in Cranbrook

The B.C. Curling Championships are fast approaching, as organizers and volunteers prepare… Continue reading

Historic Theatre Reborn — The Armond will rise again

Three local men have purchased the Armond, and work is underway to transform the decrepit 78-year-old building into a multi-purpose community arts centre.

VIDEO: Kootenay Patricks, Montreal Canadiens play to the crowd in Nelson

The charity game was a spectacle from puck drop

‘I would not go’ to China says B.C. traveller concerned about coronavirus

Alice Li said she goes to China every other year but would scrap any travel plans

Royal Canadian Legion expels B.C. member for wearing unearned military commendations

‘Stolen valour is stolen service and it’s just totally wrong’

‘Latte-sipping urbanites’ need to realize value of mining in B.C., association head says

Industry generates a total of $3.9 billion in sales of goods and service across the province

Uber, Lyft approved for ride-hailing in Lower Mainland

Kater Technologies Inc.’s application was rejected

B.C. man rescued after getting trapped headfirst in well as water level rose

The rescue involved crews from Oak Bay and Saanich

Investigators in wildfire-torn Australia head to site of B.C. airtanker crash

The B.C. government sends condolences to Port Alberni-owned Coulson Aviation

RCMP investigating sexual allegation against Lower Mainland police officer

Delta officer suspended while the alleged off-duty incident involving a co-worker is investigated

Former Mountie, sports coach convicted of sex abuse in B.C. granted day parole

Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s

Most Read