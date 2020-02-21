Eagles Boxers at BC Championships

Eagles Boxers are back from the BC Provincial Championships in Richmond this past weekend, with two fighters — Braydon Hellikson (above, centure) and Connor Ferrier (second from right) — returning as uncontested provincial champions. Pictured: Coach Bill Watson, Nike Blackmore, Braydon Hellikson, Connor Ferrier, Coach Tom White.

Pictured above: Eagles Boxers are back from the BC Provincial Championships in Richmond this past weekend, with two fighters — Braydon Hellikson ( centre) and Connor Ferrier (second from right) — returning as uncontested provincial champions. Left to right: PCoach Bill Watson, Nike Blackmore, Braydon Hellikson, Connor Ferrier, Coach Tom White.

Cranbrook boxers Braydon Hellikson and Connor Ferrier both returned home from the BC Provincial Championships as uncontested Provincial Champions.

The Championships took place in Richmond, Feb. 14 to 16.

Seventeen-year-old old Hellikson, entered in the Youth 91-kg Open Division, was unable to find an opponent.

Meanwhile 13-year-old Ferrier, entered in the Junior B 44-kg division, won uncontested, then stepped up to the JR C division and fought Oakley Fitzsimmons from Vancouver Island. Ferrier used his boxing skills to try and outbox the heavy-hitting Fitzsimmons, but came up short on the decision.

Former Canadian Youth Heavyweight Champion Nike Blackmore, now boxing in the Elite Division, matched up with current three-time Canadian Champion Bryan Colwell from Victoria. The underdog Blackmore proved he can compete with the best in the country as he lost a narrow decision to the the Canadian Champion.

Eagles boxers are up next in Calgary March 7 and 8 for the Alberta Golden Gloves.

Submitted by Bill Watson