Brett Anderson has been traded to the VIJHL in exchange for a player development fee. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review

Dynamiters trade Brett Anderson to VIJHL

Goaltender Brett Anderson has been traded to Victoria in exchange for a player development fee

The Kimberley Dynamiters have traded goaltender Brett Anderson to the Victoria Cougars in the Victoria Island Junior Hockey League.

In return, the Dynamiters received a player development fee for the 19-year-old goaltender.

“He did request a trade. I think with two 19-year-old goalies potentially coming back we couldn’t keep both of them. I told both of them that, and Brett decided he would rather go to a team that offered him a starting position right away,” said Derek Stuart, GM/coach, Kimberley Dynamiters.

Anderson had his rookie year last year with the Dynamiters where he went 17-1 with two shutouts, a 2.02 goals against average and a .919 save percentage in 20 regular season games.

“He’s a very capable starting goalie, we were fortunate enough to have him and Adam (Andersen), both were capable guys to be starters in this league. So, we are losing a guy that when we put in net was fantastic for us last year, and did everything we asked him of, even in the playoffs when he started as the backup — he was a great teammate and did everything the coaching staff asked and more,” explained Stuart.

RELATED: Dynamiters make a trade with Nelson Leafs

With Anderson gone, the team will be in search for a new backup goalie for their starter Adam Andersen.

“Adams our guy going into the season this year, and we are looking for a guy that is not just going to be happy being a backup, but somebody that can push Adam and keep him on his toes and someone who can get us some wins when it’s his turn to play,” said Stuart.

With the Nitros 2019 Main Camp approaching, Stuart adds there is an opportunity for guys who are there and make it through the exhibition season. Their main camp will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at the Kimberley Civic Centre, more information can be found by contacting Stuart at nitrosheadcoach@gmail.com.


jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Byram reflects on NHL draft experience

Just Posted

Dynamiters trade Brett Anderson to VIJHL

Goaltender Brett Anderson has been traded to Victoria in exchange for a player development fee

East Kootenay weather: rain, thunderstorms expected

Severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the southern interior.

Gardens of Earthly Delights: 23rd Edition

Cranbrook’s 23rd Open Garden Day, Saturday, July 13

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

June 30–July 6: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Vegas bets big with Peyton Krebs

Krebs went 17th overall in the NHL Entry Draft to the Vegas Golden Knights

Fashion Fridays: Travelling with style this summer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Eight reasons not to be a Christian: Part II

Rev. Yme Woensdregt Last week, I began a series of columns listing… Continue reading

Hugs and Slugs

Slugs: To all the people in the Tim Horton’s drive through who… Continue reading

West Vancouver cops tangle with 300 drunk youths on Canada Day

One officer was punched in the face. Two young people were arrested.

Former B.C. nursing instructor banned after photographing students in bathing suits

Stephen Bishop can’t apply for a nursing license for at least four years

The B.C. government looks for feedback from drivers

The province is conducting a survey in order to improve travel in B.C.

Past, present and future reflected in Graduation

This is likely to be old news for most of you —… Continue reading

The Weed Warror: GMIs better than Baby’s Breath

A year ago, I wrote an article on Baby’s Breath, and why… Continue reading

The veiled eyes of the world

Anastasia Bartlett I’ve often heard the phrase, ‘when life gets back to… Continue reading

Most Read