Dynamiters trade Brett Anderson to VIJHL

The Kimberley Dynamiters have traded goaltender Brett Anderson to the Victoria Cougars in the Victoria Island Junior Hockey League.

In return, the Dynamiters received a player development fee for the 19-year-old goaltender.

“He did request a trade. I think with two 19-year-old goalies potentially coming back we couldn’t keep both of them. I told both of them that, and Brett decided he would rather go to a team that offered him a starting position right away,” said Derek Stuart, GM/coach, Kimberley Dynamiters.

Anderson had his rookie year last year with the Dynamiters where he went 17-1 with two shutouts, a 2.02 goals against average and a .919 save percentage in 20 regular season games.

“He’s a very capable starting goalie, we were fortunate enough to have him and Adam (Andersen), both were capable guys to be starters in this league. So, we are losing a guy that when we put in net was fantastic for us last year, and did everything we asked him of, even in the playoffs when he started as the backup — he was a great teammate and did everything the coaching staff asked and more,” explained Stuart.

With Anderson gone, the team will be in search for a new backup goalie for their starter Adam Andersen.

“Adams our guy going into the season this year, and we are looking for a guy that is not just going to be happy being a backup, but somebody that can push Adam and keep him on his toes and someone who can get us some wins when it’s his turn to play,” said Stuart.

With the Nitros 2019 Main Camp approaching, Stuart adds there is an opportunity for guys who are there and make it through the exhibition season. Their main camp will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at the Kimberley Civic Centre, more information can be found by contacting Stuart at nitrosheadcoach@gmail.com.



