Dynamiters take 3 – 1 series lead

The Kimberley Dynamiters are one win away from taking their first round playoff series after a 5 -2 victory over Creston Tuesday evening.

Head Coach and General Manager Derek Stuart says overall, he remains very pleased with his team’s play, although he would like to see them have a better start.

“Creston came out really hard,’ he said. “But other than the start, the guys were really good.”

Creston opened the scoring with a goal by Ryan Patterson. Despite the slow start, Kimberley had the lead 3 – 1 at the end of the first period, on goals by Jett Saharchuk, Erik Delair and Mitch Fargey.

The Dynamiters got two more in the second, both by Brock Palmer. The third period was scoreless.

The Nitros can clinch at home on Thursday night, and Stuart wants the teams attention on that game and only that game.

“We want to move on to the second round,” he said. “And it would be nice to wrap it up Thursday, especially since the second round opponent is already done and resting.”

Stuart is referring to the Columbia Valley Rockies, who swept the Fernie Ghostriders in their series.

“We made it clear to the fellows that there will be no talk about Columbia Valley or Fernie,” Stuart said. “We are still involved with Creston.”

