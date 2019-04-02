Dynamiters down 2 games to one after Game 3 in Revelstoke

It’s fair to say that Game Three of the KIJHL Finals for the Kimberley Dynamiters against the Revelstoke Grizzlies did not go according to plan.

By the end of the first period, the Nitros were trailing the Grizzlies 2-0. Goals were by Grizzlies Brenden Vulcano and Raymond Speerbrecker.

“We had a good start until Palmer got hurt.” Nitros head coach and general manager Derek Stuart said. “Then they scored on the power play on a terrible call on Cam Russell and that put us in a hole after 20 minutes.”

In the second, the Nitros restricted the Grizzlies to one goal, scored by Matt Cadden. The Nitros, however, did outshoot the Grizz 17-5 in the middle period.

In the third, the Nitros edged out the Grizz in shots, 12-9; But the Grizzlies had two goals scored by Ryan Pereverzoff and former Nitro Nathan Bailer.

The Grizzlies won the game 5-0, and took a 2-1 series lead.

“After the first period we played great,” Stuart said reflecting on the game. “Outshot them 29-14, and had way more scoring chances despite them having six power plays and us only having two.”

Brett Anderson and Adam Andersen shared crease duties. This is the second game in a row where goalies were swapped. In Game Two the Grizzlies changed their goalies midway through the game.

This is also the first time the Nitros have been shutout all season.

“We had more than enough scoring chances to win.” Stuart said confidently. “McGarva played great but we need to bear down on our chances.”

Game Four is tonight. A win for the Nitros and the series becomes a best of three. A loss, and the Dynamiters will be facing elimination at home on Thursday.

For Stuart, he knows his team can and must play a 60-minute game, “We can’t have 14 minute lull like we did after Palmer got hurt.

“If we play the entire game like we did the last two periods I think we’ll get the result we want.”

Faceoff is at 8PM tonight.

