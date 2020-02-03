Dynamiters clinch Division title for the third straight year

The Kimberley Dynamiters clinched the Eddie Mountain Division title for the third straight year with a win over Creston (3-2) last Friday night at the Kimberley Civic Centre.

Once again, the Dynamiters had to go to overtime to get the win, with Palmer scoring in the second overtime period. This brings Palmer’s league leading points total to 84.

And if you’ve noticed that the Dynamiters seem to be playing a lot of overtime games this year, you are not the only one.

“It does seem like way more than normal,” said Head Coach and General Manager Derek Stuart. “It feels like it’s way over ten games. I don’t remember it happening in the last three years I’ve been here.

“But our guys are confident in overtime, and we have an excellent record.”

As for his assessment of the game, Stuart says the team had another slow start.

“We didn’t play great in the first half of the game, but the second half was very good,” he said. “I feel like from about the nine minute mark of the second period, we controlled the play. But we do need to get better starts.”

The Nitros have have six more games to finish out the season, staring with a road trip to Grand Forks and Spokane this coming weekend.

“It’s our last road trip,” Stuart said. “We usually don’t play Grand Forks and Spokane on the road this late in the season, but the guys are excited to go. Grand Forks was our first road loss this year, so we’re looking for a bit of revenge.”

As the team heads into the playoff run, Stuart says routines will stay the same, although practices will be shorter as more games are played every week.

He says the team will stick with its system of both goalies getting ice time.

“We’re going to continue to go with whoever gives as the best chance to win against that opponent. We’re lucky to have two of the best goalies in the league.”

