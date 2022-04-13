Dyck named to BCHL All-Star, All-Rookie teams

The Bucks’ season may be over, but the accolades keep coming for Tyson Dyck

Vernon Vipers forward Kjell Kjemhus (right) tries to poke the puck away from Cranbrook’s Tyson Dyck during the Bucks’ 4-2 BCHL win Saturday, Dec. 4, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

The BCHL season may be over for the Cranbrook Bucks, but the accolades keep coming in for Tyson Dyck, who was named to the First-Team All-Star Team as well as the All-Rookie Team on Wednesday.

On the BCHL First-Team All Star, Dyck joins Matthew Wood (Victoria Grizzlies) and Simon Tassy (Salmon Arm Silverbacks) up front, with Tyson Jugnauth (West Kelowna Warriors and Clark Hiebert (Victoria Grizzlies) on defence, with Kaeden Lane (Penticton Vees) in goal.

On the All-Rookie Team, Dyck was named alongside Matthew Wood (Victoria Grizzlies), Cade Littler (Wenatchee Wild), with Tyler Rubin (West Kelowna Warriors) and Ryan Hopkins (Penticton Vees) on defence and Ajeet Gundarah (Langley Riverman) in goal.

The teams were named based on votes from the broadcasters of all 18 clubs.

Dyck, the Bucks’ offensive dynamo, led the team in scoring with 34 goals and 41 assists in 54 games and was fourth in the BCHL regular season scoring race. He also led the Bucks in the post-season campaign with five points in six games.

In addition to being named to the All-Star and All-Rookie team, he was also nominated for the BCHL’s Rookie of the Year award along with two others, which is set to be announced on April 27, with the rest of the league awards.

While Dyck said he wasn’t necessarily expecting his offensive numbers to pop off like they did, he was hungry to prove himself after getting injured early in the pod season last year, suiting up for only five games.

However, after establishing himself as a consistent scoring threat this season, other teams started to pay attention.

“I think that’s also why you play the game, you want to be a dangerous player on the ice and if other teams start to notice that and draw attention, I think that just gets the competitive juices flowing even more,” Dyck said.

Dyck spent much of the season lined up with Luke Pfoh and Noah Quinn, both young, emerging scoring threats in their own rights.

“From day one we really clicked and I don’t think I would have been able to do it without them,” said Dyck. “I think that we just complement each others’ game a lot, so it was nice to find that good chemistry, that good balance and have some good success from it.”

His production was enough to make NHL scouts turn their heads, as he landed on the 2022 NHL Central Scouting mid-term rankings, sitting at 191st in the North American skater category.

The NHL Draft will be held on July 7-8 and who knows what might happen?

“It’s been a goal ever since I started playing hockey,” said Dyck. “I think every kid dreams of playing in the NHL and part of that is getting drafted and I’m just excited to have the opportunity. Unfortunately our season ended a little bit short, but what I can do, I’ve done. I’ve displayed myself out there for 60 games this year and whatever happens, happens.”