Dryden Hunt will begin his hockey season with the Florida Panthers. Photo courtesy Florida Panthers

Dryden Hunt to start season with Florida Panthers

It’s the first time Hunt will start an NHL campaign on opening night

Dryden Hunt will be wearing a Florida Panthers jersey when the NHL season begins.

The Nelson native made the team’s 25-man roster at the end of training camp and will play for the Panthers when they open the season Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Hunt had one assist in three pre-season appearances.

Hunt, 23, has three goals and eight assists in 42 career NHL games over the last two seasons. Last season he also scored 23 goals and 21 assists with the Springfield Thunderbirds in the AHL.

An undrafted left winger, Hunt was signed by the Panthers in March 2016 in his final season of junior hockey when he recorded 58 goals and 58 assists with the Moose Jaw Warriors while also winning the WHL’s MVP award.

Related: Late bloomer: Dryden Hunt’s dream season

Previous story
VIDEO: Canada conquers at world indoor lacrosse championship in B.C.
Next story
Dynamiters get first loss of the season against Princeton Posse

Just Posted

Dynamiters get first loss of the season against Princeton Posse

Coach Stuart thinks his team underestimated their rival

PROFILE: Stewart running for People’s Party of Canada in Kootenay-Columbia

New conservative-leaning party wants to cut immigration, slash foreign aid funding

Cranbrook looking for new fire chief

Wayne ‘Dez’ Desjardins has left the city due to personal and family reasons: City

New dual zipline completed at Idlewild Park

The Cranbrook Rotary Club recently celebrated the official opening of a new… Continue reading

PROFILE: Brynne running for Green Party in Kootenay-Columbia

Long-time West Kootenay resident advocates for food security, environmental issues

VIDEO: First film about Thai cave rescue to premiere this weekend

“The Cave” is set to debut at the Busan Film Festival in South Korea

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

VP quits after backlash to University of Alberta’s billboard on climate change

Ad said higher temperature and humidity will boost province’s barley yield

Accidents and anguish as snow arrives early on Prairies

Environment Canada reports 95 cm in Waterton National Park near U.S. border

Remains of B.C. men confirmed in crashed plane missing for 31 years

Ernie Whitehead and Len Dykhuizen took off from Eagle Bay on a fishing trip, never to be seen again

Author of Vancouver Sun anti-diversity op-ed to speak at UBC

Mark Hecht’s piece was taken down and paper’s editor-in-chief apologized for running it

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

Winter tires mandatory on most BC highways starting Tuesday

Winter is coming and so is winter tire season…

Forever 21 fashion chain closing all Canadian stores in global restructuring

Up to 178 locations in the United States will also close

Most Read