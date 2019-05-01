Jason Botchford, sports writer based out of Vancouver, died at the age of 48. (@1040Patcast/Twitter)

‘Driving force in Canucks coverage:’ Hockey world remembers Jason Botchford

Botchford, known widely for his coverage of the Vancouver Canucks, died at the age of 48

His tremendous passion for the game of hockey, respected professionalism and ability to reach Vancouver Canucks fans are some of the qualities people are remembering about journalist Jason Botchford.

The 48-year-old writer died of apparent heart failure last weekend.

News spread quickly online on Wednesday, following a statement from his family, which includes his wife, Kathryn, and three children.

Fans, hockey players and colleagues took to social media to share their condolences and reflect on his successful career and the mark he leaves behind.

