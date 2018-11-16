Dreams coming true for Jordan Simpson

Cranbrook’s own Jordan Simpson has signed to play with the College of the Rockies Avalanche men’s volleyball team next year.

Simpson, a recruit from Mount Baker High School, has been a key prospect the college has been scouting.

“From the moment I got here I identified him as basically one of the most important recruits in this class of 2019,” said head coach Cisco Farrero.

“I identified him as somebody I really wanted to add to our program, and watching him grow literally and figuratively as he is now up over 6’8 will be a huge asset to our program.”

It’s not only his height that makes Simpson standout but his volleyball sense as well.

“He’s a combination of the length you look for in a middle blocker, as well as the brain. He knows the game quite well and as he keeps growing into his body he is going to get better and better,” said Farrero, adding he will improve at a fast pace

“He has a good nose for the game, he understands what’s going on the other side of the court, how he needs to give himself spacing as an attacker. He’s definitely a next level athlete.”

There are a couple of things Farrero said he can work on as he prepares for next year, including getting stronger.

“It’s very rare that an 18-year-old athlete is ready physically. Post-secondary men’s volleyball is a man’s game, and I’m sure Jordan will do quite well in developing his body in terms of strength to match the length,” he said.

Wanting to stay local was a big reason Simpson decided to stay in Cranbrook and play for COTR next year.

“I wanted to stay local so I can go to work and school and still stay at home with my family,” he said.

“Post-secondary volleyball has been my dream, and now my dreams are coming true,” he said.

Simpson has been playing volleyball since Grade 9 and has loved it ever since.

“I just like to focus that it takes and the determination that you have to have for the sport,” he said.

His height is going to be an advantage next year for the team, as well as his personality.

“I can be the biggest guy on the team and can always hype all the guys up. We all have a good connection because I’ve known them for a while. We are close like that,” he said.

Currently, there are two players on the roster who are from Cranbrook, that would be outside hitters Caleb Peters and Quinn Grist.

“I think it’s really important to have local talent. We have a good sports town, there is usually one to two athletes every single that can join our program. For me in order to be successful the kids that are good enough here need to come play here, so that’s priority number one for me,” he said.

Seeing that Simpson wanted to play in his hometown showcased the benefits of the program.

“I think it’s a really great time to be an Av,” said Farrero. “We have a lot of energy, a lot of firepower- Jordan fits into that next crop of it.”

While it’s still a while until the 2019/20 season, Simpson is already gearing up to play in front of the home crowd.

“It’s going to be extraordinary knowing all my friends and family are able to come out and watch me and have the support of the crowd behind me,” he said.

Previous story
Road-weary Canucks thumped 6-2 by Wild

Just Posted

Montreal-based author pens crime novel starring Cranbrook protagonist

Montreal-based, Kimberley-born writer Del Chatterson has published his first fiction novel, and… Continue reading

Salvador Ready Mix Snipers win big in Invermere

The Salvador Ready Mix Snipers played in a Peewee house tournament in… Continue reading

Cranbrook Oilers gold in Nelson tournament

The Cranbrook Oilers brought back the gold this past weekend, they were… Continue reading

Green Bay Committee terminates Reach-Out Kootenay Ice ticket campaign

The Green Bay Committee has announced that they shutting up shop, effective… Continue reading

Dreams coming true for Jordan Simpson

Cranbrook’s own Jordan Simpson has signed to play with the College of… Continue reading

Extreme Education and Career Fair helps give back to the community

It’s estimated that there will be one million job vacancies in the next nine years in B.C.

Hunter who saved B.C. man pinned inside smashed truck says ‘God was sending me to him’

Sayward man describes chance discovery of Duncan Moffat, 23, in northern Vancouver Island woods

Road-weary Canucks thumped 6-2 by Wild

Vancouver hosts the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday

Toronto private school didn’t report alleged sexual assault to police

Police say a sexual assault at an all-boys Catholic institution was not reported to them

China says butt out; Canada calls for release of “arbitrarily” detained Muslims

A Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman accused Canada’s envoy of going beyond their diplomatic roles

Dead Saskatoon tattoo artist’s skin removed and preserved

The skin was removed in honour of the well known artist’s work

B.C. Realtor suspended after helping intern forge note about sick grandma

Vancouver real estate agent Jaideep Singh Puri has to pay fine, take ethics course

Offensive Facebook post by Okanagan Conservative riding sparks outrage

Post taken down after Conservative MP in neighbouring riding condemns it and demands removal

Judge rules against ALC on rural B.C. subdivision

The ALC can’t change the definition of an acre, the judge ruled.

Most Read