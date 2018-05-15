Draft pick Skyler Bruce intends to be ‘offensive threat’ for Kootenay Ice

Second round selection, team’s first forward picked has desire to score goals, create chances

The Kootenay Ice opted to select defencemen with their first two picks at the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft, but that doesn’t mean they missed out on an impact forward.

After taking the consensus top blueliner in Carson Lambos with the second overall pick and then Karter Prosofsky in the second round, with an additional pick in the second round via a trade with Lethbridge, the Ice turned the 29th overall selection into Skyler Bruce, an explosive right winger out of Rink Academy in Winnipeg.

A teammate of Lambos’ and a fellow Winnipegger, Bruce had 21 goals and 19 assists in 30 games last season. The 15-year-old said that being drafted into the WHL earlier this month was a huge step in his young career.

“It was just an amazing feeling,” Bruce told the Townsman. “[I’ve been] working hard the whole year, working hard my whole life just to get to this point.”

Learning to skate at around four or five years old, Bruce took to the game naturally and has seldom been off the ice since then. Always inclined towards the offensive side of hockey, his only ever position change has been slight.

“When I was younger, I used to play center, but then my coach moved me to right wing and I’ve just played there [ever since],” he said. “I just love right wing and scoring goals is my favourite thing to do.

“I would describe myself as an offensive threat. I like to use my agility and my shiftiness to my advantage.”

Bruce also said that he has a penchant to get to the “dirty areas” and models his game after Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau. At 5’8”, the young forward is almost already as tall as his idol but is looking to get stronger over the summer to be ready for his first WHL training camp.

“[Playing at Rink Academy] has helped me as an athlete and as a player, getting that extra work in and just trying to make myself better every day,” he said of his development. “Over the summer I’m going to work on getting stronger and just working to elevate my game.”

In addition to being excited by the Ice’s fan base and their young prospects, talented players and experienced coaches, Bruce is thrilled by the prospect of possibly playing with his long time friend Lambos in the future.

“Carson and I go way back and it’s just super special,” he said. “I was really happy to play with him this year and I’m super excited to maybe play with him later. That just makes me feel a lot better.”

While 2018 draft picks are only eligible to play up to five games in the WHL next year, Bruce will attend training camp in the fall with a strong chance to become a key player for the club in the coming years.

Camp is expected to begin in late August with the 2018-19 season kicking off in September. Bruce was one of nine players that were drafted by the organization on May 3, a group that included five forwards, three defencemen and a goalie.

Previous story
Cranbrook Bandits win some, lose some in opening weekend tourneys
Next story
Vancouver Whitecaps captain to represent Costa Rica at World Cup

Just Posted

UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

Pedestrian hit in Marysville

Update: driver cooperative, vehicle inspection requested

CHCA board of directors 2018

The Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary have a new slate of Directors, elected… Continue reading

New ‘Peace Grove’ planted

After a long four years of planning by Cranbrook Celebration for Peace Society and City of Cranbrook Leisure Services, the long awaited Rocky Mountain Peace Grove is planted.

Cranbrook Bandits win some, lose some in opening weekend tourneys

Senior ‘A’ team puts up 1-2 record at Loggertown Wood Bat Classic, Juniors go 2-2 in Mission Valley

WATCH: The 33rd Annual Kootenay Children’s Festival

A crowd of hundreds descended upon Mount Baker field for the 33rd… Continue reading

WATCH: The 33rd Annual Kootenay Children’s Festival

A crowd of hundreds descended upon Mount Baker field for the 33rd… Continue reading

https://www.vernonmorningstar.com/news/okanagan-orchardists-asked-to-watch-for-radical-labour-activists/

Deep-pocketed special interests can silence opponents, David Eby says

Vancouver Whitecaps captain to represent Costa Rica at World Cup

Kendall Waston to help Costa Rica against Serbia, Brazil and Switzerland in Russia

The Latest: Markle’s dad still hopes to attend Royal wedding

Meghan Markle’s father may have changed his mind and hopes to attend the Royal wedding

Military joins search for missing woman after being swept away in Mad River

Saskatchewan woman reportedly fell off of old Mad River trestle bridge, not been seen since

NAFTA: As deadline nears, Trudeau, Trump discuss prospects of quick deal

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the possibility Monday of immediately wrapping up a NAFTA deal

Alberta school division sorry after employee dressed as Spice Girl with blackface

An Alberta school division has apologized after a staff member at a Christian school wore blackface while dressed has a Spice Girl

55 dead in Gaza protests as Israel fetes US Embassy move

Thousands of Palestinians protested near Gaza’s border with Israel, as Israel enjoyed the festive inauguration of new U.S. Embassy in contested Jerusalem.

Most Read