Do you need to know how to skate? 92 per cent of Canadians think so

Local skating club offers skating programs for all ages, from the age of two to ninety-two, since 1953

The Cranbrook Skating Club believes that skating is a sport you can begin at any age.

Knowing how to skate is thought by many to be as Canadian as the mighty beaver and maple syrup.

Most Canadians (92%) feel skating is a basic skill that all children should have the opportunity to learn according to a study by Ipsos Reid conducted on behalf of RBC. 52% of those studied say their child learned to skate between the ages of five and eight while two in five parents (38%) say it was between the ages of two and four that their children first learned to skate.

“At the Cranbrook Skating Club, we feel that skating is a sport you can begin at any age,” says Head Skating Coach Daniela Hewison. “It’s not just for hockey or figure skating. Skating is part of what we do as Canadians in the winter, it’s for an active lifestyle and any age is a great age to learn how to skate. That’s why this year we are launching the return of the adult skate program.”

New, starting October 6, this year, the adult skate program is for grownups looking to learn to skate and develop their skills too. With no age limits and no skill required, the Adult Skate program is all about coming out to have fun while learning. We are also expecting to add a Parent Tot Program to our winter skate session starting in January 2023.

It’s not too late to register for the fall program. The programs include CanSkate Learn to Skate, PowerSkate and PowerSkate camp, RisingStar, StarSkate, Adult, and Kinderskate.

Oh, and don’t forget to save the date for the Ice Show! The Cranbrook Skating Club is especially excited about hosting their signature Ice Show. After a two-year hiatus, the club’s skaters will perform a themed show (theme to be announced) for the community to enjoy on December 17, 2022.

About the Cranbrook Skating Club Skating isn’t just a sport for kids, it’s a sport that the whole family can enjoy together. That’s the mantra that the Cranbrook Skating Club has claimed since it began in 1953.