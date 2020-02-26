Dickson voted top trainer in Canada

A local trainer has been recognized as the top personal trainer in Canada.

Laurie Dickson, with Aspire2BFit in Cranbrook, was voted the top personal trainer in the country following a vote sanctioned by the International Drug Free Athletics (IDFA) last fall.

Dickson brought a team to a competition last fall that garnered very successful results and captured an award recognizing the top trainer in Western Canada.

From winning that award, it put her into a national category with a list of other nominees from across Canada.

“So I was voted by votes across Canada the top trainer in Canada in 2019,” Dickson said.

Dickson said she was included in a group of very reputable trainers who were also nominated.

“I guess a lot of the comments that came in was how I put my clients first and just the consistency basis over two decades, 29 years of training, just the full package that I offer to each and every client, coach them and take a real vested interest in my clients and make sure everything is tailored to their individual requirements and needs and diet and everything like that.”

Dickson works with clients for one-one personalized training and runs her business out of the Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort. As a single mother, she built her business starting with one client many years ago, which has grown to helping many more reach their fitness goals.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter