Defenceman commits to Cranbrook Bucks

Connor Sullivan captained the Boston Jr. Bandits this past season, with 45 points in 50 games

Ryan Donald is flexing his Yale connections one day after being hired as head coach and general manager of the Cranbrook Bucks, through the commitment of defenceman Connor Sullivan next season.

Sullivan, 19, hails from Plymouth, Michigan, and played through the Boston Jr. Bandits program for the last four years. He tallied seven goals and 38 assists in 50 games this past season, leading his team as captain.

Sullivan is committed to the Yale University Bulldogs for 2021-2022 campaign, the same program where Donald had been working as an assistant coach for the last five years before recently coming on board with the Bucks.

“We are thrilled to add Connor to our hockey club for the 2020-2021 season,” said Donald. “Connor is terrific defenseman that will be able to play in all situations right away. His mobility, decision making, and work ethic stood out to our staff immediately, and we are excited to help him prepare for his NCAA career.

“Beyond his on-ice ability, Connor is an exceptional young man that will fit into Cranbrook and the Bucks organization extremely well.”


