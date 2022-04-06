Kincolith’s Vern Stephens, right, drives the baseline against Richard Wolff of New Aiyansh during Masters Division action at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert on Day 3 (April 5). (Thom Barker photo)

Kincolith’s Vern Stephens, right, drives the baseline against Richard Wolff of New Aiyansh during Masters Division action at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert on Day 3 (April 5). (Thom Barker photo)

Day 4 schedule of the 62nd annual All Native Basketball Tournament

Women’ Division is reduced to 9 teams after yesterday’s eliminations

The following is the schedule for Day 4 of the All Native Basketball Tournament at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre

WOMEN’S DIVISION

All games will be played in the arena

Gitwinksihlkw vs Hesquiaht

April 6 at 8 a.m.

Greenville vs Kitkatla

April 6 at 11 a.m.

Similkameen vs Vancouver

April 6 at 2:30 p.m.

Hazelton vs Rain

April 6 at 6:30 p.m.

New Aiyansh vs (Winner of Gitwinksihlkw vs Hesquiaht)

April 6 at 9:30 p.m.

INTERMEDIATE DIVISION

All games will be played in the main gym

Harley Bay vs Kitimaat

April 6 at 8 a.m.

Skidegate vs Lax Kw’alaams

April 6 at 9:30 a.m.

Hazelton vs Kikatla

April 6 at 11 a.m.

Bella Coola vs Greenville

April 6 at 6:30 p.m.

SENIORS DIVISION

All games will be played in the main gym

Prince Rupert vs Similkameen

April 6 at 1 p.m.

Kincolith vs New Aiyansh

April 6 at 2:30 p.m.

Alert Bay vs Lytton

April 6 at 4 p.m.

Hazelton vs Bella Bella

April 6 at 8 p.m.

Metlakatla AK vs Kitkatla

April 6 at 9:30 p.m.

MASTERS DIVISION

All games will be played in the arena

Kitkatla vs Bella Bella

April 6 at 8 a.m.

Terrace vs Lax Kw’alaams

April 6 at 9:30 a.m.

Giwinksihlkw vs Massett

April 6 at 1 p.m.

New Aiyansh vs Prince Rupert

April 6 at 4 p.m.

Previous story
Bucks level series with Spruce Kings, winning a see-saw Game 4 in Cranbrook

Just Posted

McKenzie and Ben Hawk with the rescued calf. Kurt Swanson photo
Missing calf rescued out Bull River way

The 2022 Kootenay Children’s Festival takes place at Rotary Park in Cranbrook on Saturday, May 7 from 10am to 4pm. (Key City Theatre file)
Kootenay Children’s Festival returns to Cranbrook this May

The patio at the HeidOut and other Cranbrook restaurant patios will still be open for business during the circuit breaker restriction period. Corey Bullock photo
City adopts updated downtown seasonal patio bylaw

John Wort Hannam (left) is playing Winter Ale at KCT April 13. Hemmell Gemmell (right) is opening.
John Wort Hannam, Heather Gemmell featured at upcoming Winter Ale show