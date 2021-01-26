All-season soccer is now a fact of the East Kootenay, with the opening of the indoor soccer facility at Balment Park. (Photo courtesy Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association)

All-season soccer is now a fact of the East Kootenay, with the opening of the indoor soccer facility at Balment Park. (Photo courtesy Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association)

Dawn of the Dome: New era of soccer underway in EK

Year-round soccer programming begins at new indoor sports facility in Cranbrook

Two months after its opening, the indoor sports facility in Balment Park is proving a boon for local soccer. The KEYSA indoor season has just begun, several local players have signed letters of intent with colleges, and new young players are taking advantage of the programming being offered by KEYSA (Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association) and the Whitecaps Academy.

“We’re up and running, full steam ahead, which is nice,” said Adam Mooi, head coach of the Whitecaps Academy, a youth program operated under the auspices of the professional Vancouver Whitecaps club.

“We’ve got the Whitecaps program going on and the Caps to College as well. So it’s definitely being used, and we’re very thankful that we’re able to train, compared to other parts of the country.”

Mooi said that three Cranbrook players on the girls side have just signed letters of intent with colleges. Lucy Lalach is going to Langara College in Vancouver, Kenzie Fulton and Ana Waurynchuk are both going to Medicine Hat College.

“It shows that having the Caps to College program gives the players these opportunities, and that the players are taking these opportunities,” Mooi said.

“Being in training in a small town in a bit of a lesser market, you might say — having that exposure and understanding of what the process is is crucial to make sure they can go about it properly. And the credit’s on them, really. All three of them have worked super hard at making sure they have all the processes and documents in place,and started to contact the colleges and universities. And their hard work has paid off.”

While the Covid-19 pandemic is still a factor, East Kootenay soccer has entered a new era with the indoor facility in Cranbrook, which provides the opportunity to play all year round.

For Lucy Lalach, who is be attending Langara, studying towards a Bachelor of Science, the facility made a huge difference as to her soccer training.

“I am actually able to practice my goalie skills properly since we are now practicing on turf instead of gym floors,” she said.

Lalach will be playing goaltender for the Langara Falcons.

“In preparation for signing, I researched schools I was interested in, and got in contact with different coaches. I then looked at the athletics and academics to help make my final decision of Langara College.

“Taking my sport to the next level will be difficult but I am excited for the challenges ahead. It will be fun to play with a higher level team and experience college soccer.”

Ana Waurynchuk, who is one of the players heading to Medicine Hat College to play for the Rattlers, said the new dome made a big difference for all the players in KEYSA to have the opportunity to train indoors through the winter months .

“The preparation to play at the college level has been a lot of fun,” Waurynchuk said. “I’ve spent years on the pitch playing the game and practicing, training in the gym and studying hard to get good grades in school to prepare for an opportunity like this.

“I think that playing at the next level is going to be challenging on and off the pitch. I believe the game is going to be fast and physical and I’m working hard to make sure I’m fit and ready for that when I get to Medicine Hat.”

Waurynchuk plans to start working on her Bachelor of Education while playing Fullback for the Rattlers.

“Personally, I’ve loved having the new indoor facility because it’s given me the opportunity to improve my skills through out the winter season,” said Kenzie Fulton, another Rattler. “It’s definitely impacted my own training because indoor soccer is more skill based and a lot faster.”

Fulton, who plays defensive centre midfield and attacking centre midfield, has been trying to get as many touches on the ball as possible and pushing herself to get in the best shape possible ahead of moving on to the next level.

“I think it’s going to be a good challenge for me, and I’m super excited about it.”

Fulton will be taking her Bachelors of Kinesiology while at Medicine Hat College.

“KEYSA has never had an indoor facility before.” Mooi said. “We’re up to almost 80 players in the indoor program. It’s a great start.

“We’re starting to get some good things in place. Just from the Whitecaps’ perspective, we’ve had lots of conversations with KEYSA about different sponsorships and getting sponsorships for the Dome, which is positive. We’ve got some good numbers in our U-14 age group as well as the Whitecaps Academy Centre, which is going to be the next recruiting class for the Caps to College program come September.

“We’ve added a U-8, U-10 age group in the Whitecaps Academy Centre. We’ve got some younger players coming in. Not a whole ton of numbers, but they’re starting to get exposure to the Whitecaps and to soccer, getting an opportunity. That’s been a great group of players, and fun to work with.

“On the KEYSA side, I just had a conversation with a contact in Fernie, looking to gets some games, and expand, and looking to make sure the programming is going to be a little bit more competitive and have a few more competitions.”

“Ultimately, with an indoor facility like this, in two or three years we might be able to run some indoor tournaments, some indoor jamborees, and just continue to keep the buzz going all throughout the year about soccer, not just in spring and summer. “

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sutter scores 3 as Vancouver Canucks pound Ottawa 7-1

Just Posted

All-season soccer is now a fact of the East Kootenay, with the opening of the indoor soccer facility at Balment Park. (Photo courtesy Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association)
Dawn of the Dome: New era of soccer underway in EK

Year-round soccer programming begins at new indoor sports facility in Cranbrook

The Cranbrook Climate Hub will be hosting a webinar this coming Friday (January 29) that focuses on sustainable jobs. (Image by StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay)
Cranbrook Climate Hub to host webinar on sustainable jobs

Bruce Wilson, former General Manager for Shell, will speak on ‘looking beyond Keysone XL’

The unforgettable Bud Abbott. An award is presented in his name at the East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival. Photo submitted
East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival is a go

Performances will be recorded and adjudicated from a distance

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
3 deaths, 234 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

One death connected to outbreak at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital, where 20 patients and 28 staff have tested positive

RDEK is calling for nominations for their Volunteer of the Year award in all six electoral districts.
RDEK receives provincial funding for housing needs study

The RDEK has received $95,000 from the province in order to conduct… Continue reading

Crews with Discovery Channel film as an Aggressive Towing driver moves a Grumman S2F Tracker aircraft around a 90-degree turn from its compound and onto the road on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. It was the “most difficult” part of the move for the airplane, one organizer said. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Vintage military plane gets towed from Chilliwack to Greater Victoria

Grumman CP-121 Tracker’s eventual home the British Columbia Aviation Museum on Vancouver Island

An independent review is underway at the Royal BC Museum after employees called out systemic, individual racism at the institution. (Twitter/RBCM)
Royal BC Museum faces allegations of systemic racism, toxic work environment

Formal investigation, survey and training launched at museum

In this May 23, 2012, file photo, an approximately 2-year-old female cougar runs away from a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife trap after being released northeast of Arlington, Wash. A cougar has attacked and severely mauled a man in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Mulligan/The Daily Herald via AP
Cougar euthanized in B.C. after severely mauling a man north of Vancouver

Whistler RCMP officers were first on the scene and shot and killed a cougar prowling nearby

Kamloops This Week.
48 COVID-19 cases and one death associated with outbreak at Kamloops hospital

One of the 20 patients infected has died, meanwhile 28 staff with COVID-19 are isolating at home

Rolling seven-day average of cases by B.C. health authority to Jan. 21. Fraser Health in purple, Vancouver Coastal red, Interior Health orange, Northern Health green and Vancouver Island blue. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
2nd COVID vaccine doses on hold as B.C. delivery delayed again

New COVID-19 cases slowing in Fraser Health region

The trial of Harry Richardson began Monday at the Nelson courthouse. File photo
Trial of man accused of shooting RCMP officer near Argenta in 2019 begins

Harry Richardson is facing five charges in a Nelson courtroom

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Gerald Cordeiro of Kalesnikoff Lumber Ltd. says the company is looking for a non-profit organization to take over and run its proposed agroforestry project. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Logging company proposes agroforestry project for Nelson area

Kalesnikoff Lumber is floating the idea of growing trees in conjunction with food crops

Most Read