Daniel Sedin scores twice to lift Canucks past Coyotes

Markstrom makes 41 saves to backstop Vancouver to 3-1 NHL win over Arizona

Daniel Sedin scored twice, lifting the Vancouver Canucks to a 3-1 win over the Phoenix Coyotes in NHL action Tuesday at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz.

Darren Archibald also scored for Vancouver (23-31-7), while Alex Goligoski scored the lone goal for the Coyotes (18-33-10).

Jacob Markstrom made 41 saves for the Canucks, earning himself the victory, while Darcy Kuemper stopped 24 shots for the Coyotes in taking the loss.

Within a minute into the first period, Phoenix had a goal disallowed due to goaltender interference from forward Brad Richardson.

On the ensuing Canucks power play, Daniel Sedin scored his 17th goal of the season after Henrik Sedin set up a nice play with a no-look backhand pass.

The second period was a quiet one as both teams were held scoreless.

Arizona outshot Vancouver 13-11 in the period.

Midway through the third period, Phoenix finally got on the board on the power play at 10:42.

Coyotes forward Derek Stepan fired a shot towards the net, which deflected off of Alex Edler’s stick towards Goligoski who tied the game up at 1-1.

Two minutes and 15 seconds later, Daniel Sedin scored off a deflection in the slot from Brock Boeser.

The Canucks extended the lead to two, when Brandon Sutter sent a cross-ice feed Archibald who scored shorthanded.

"We battled today, we battled hard. The score didn't reflect the effort, we have some things to clean up, but we've been on the other side of games we should have won too." – Markstrom

GAME NOTES:

Vancouver: Boeser turned 21 years old tonight… Edler left the game in the third period with an undisclosed lower-body injury… Loui Eriksson also left to the dressing room.

Phoenix: Darcy Kuemper started his first game for the Coyotes after being traded from Los Angeles on Feb. 21.