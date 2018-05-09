Cranbrook’s Tristen Chernove kicks off World Cup season with medal performances

Local para-cyclist wins silver and bronze medals at first UCI event of year in Belgium

Stepping up to the podium is becoming second nature to Tristen Chernove. The Cranbrook para-cyclist competed at the first UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup event of the season over the weekend and earned both a bronze and silver medal.

Being held in Ostend, Belgium, Chernove finished in third place in the road race in the C2 division, after having come in second place in the time trial. According to a press release from Cycling Canada, Chernove was thrilled to have placed so highly after early mistakes in the road race.

“I let myself get frustrated with a saddle that slipped down and resulted in an awkward pedaling position,” he said. “I also chose a poor line in the sprint finish and got boxed in a bit, so I’m happy to be on the podium.”

Overall, Canada finished the event with three gold medals, three silvers and a bronze. Michael Sametz of Calgary won time trial gold, while Shelley Gautier of Toronto won a gold in both the women’s tricycle time trial and road race.

Chernove is the reigning men’s C2 world champion, a triple medallist at the 2016 Paralympic Games and was also a five-time world champion last season. When he is not performing as a competitive athlete, he is the CEO and President of Elevate Airports and is responsible for the management and operation of the Canadian Rockies International Airport.

The 42-year-old made his competitive debut in cycling in 2016 and resides in Cranbrook with his wife and two daughters.

