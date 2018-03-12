Cranbrook’s Rachel Teslak named MVP of Eastern Women’s Hockey Conference

Local hockey player completes tremendous season for Ontario Hockey Academy, set to join NCAA in 2019

A former member of the Cranbrook Pest Control Hornets AA Bantam hockey team has taken her game to another level in Ontario this year.

Rachel Teslak, a grade 11 student-athlete originally from Cranbrook and playing for Cornwall’s Ontario Hockey Academy, was named the MVP of the Eastern Women’s Hockey Conference (EWHC) last week.

A defenceman, Teslak put up seven goals and nine assists in 22 games, while playing for a Tardiffs team that won the EWHC championship. Earlier this year, she committed to Saint Lawrence University in Canton, New York, a NCAA Division I school.

A competitive hockey player since she was four years old, Teslak was also named to the EWHC First All-Star team and earned the league’s ‘Defenseman of the Month’ honours in October. The EWHC is an elite-level hockey league for players 19 years old and younger with seven programs across the Northeastern area of Canada and the United States.

