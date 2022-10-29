Cranbrook’s Kolbeck defeats Nelson’s Martinez in Fight Night 10

Ty Kolbeck had just enough experience against Nelson’s Riel Martinez to know he would have a fight on his hands.

The Cranbrook fighter had never boxed Martinez before Saturday, but the pair had sparred against each other. That, Kolbeck said, made him train extra hard against a fighter he describes as “a handful.”

“I think we both respected each other’s power and knew the counter-punching ability that we had. I knew he has experience, I have experience, so it was just a patient fight. Just trying to land that shot and one-up the other guy.”

Patience paid off for Kolbeck, who earned a unanimous decision over Martinez the main event of Fight Night 10 at the Nelson and District Rod and Gun Club.

Martinez and Kolbeck were evenly matched from the start of the 68-kg Youth Open bout. Martinez worked inside when possible to mitigate Kolbeck’s height and reach advantage, but Kolbeck didn’t lack for power and managed some hard shots on Martinez in the second round after pushing his head down.

“I was trying to work the jab, keep him off with the jab,” said Kolbeck. “I knew every time he came in I was going to try to push him to the side or get him down a little bit, but kept getting whacked for that so I had to switch up the game plan. Instead of pushing down I pushed away a little bit.”

In the third, Kolbeck caught Martinez on the chin with a jab, but Martinez responded with a hard left into the side of Kolbeck’s jaw. In the dying seconds, Martinez appeared to sense the moment and delivered a nasty combo with Kolbeck against the ropes, but it wasn’t enough to secure the judge’s favour.

“I didn’t do enough,” said Martinez. “I wasn’t as active as I should have been.”

Martinez, 17, has been fighting with Nelson Boxing Club for nearly a decade. When the bi-annual event began he was among the small boxers taking part in exhibition fights. After his first time headlining his hometown card he said he’s focus is now on winning at next year’s nationals. “This year I’m coming home with a gold.”

Ty Kolbeck (left) and Riel Martinez wait for the other fighter to make a move during the main event Saturday. Photo: Tyler Harper

The 13-bout card included fighters from Nelson, Spokane Boxing, the Cranbrook Eagles, Edmonton’s Marshall Boxing, Salmon Arm’s Bulldogs Boxing, Surrey Boxing and Surrey School of Boxing.

The slugfest of the night was a 57-kg Youth Open fight between Nelson’s Wamuna Fukada and Edmonton’s Seth Schreiber. Both fighters were a little too zealous — at one point official Tom White took a shot in the side of the head by Schreiber.

Fukada relied on heavy hooks while Schreiber took aim at Fukada’s head with the jab. Fukada appeared to have the edge in the third after a combo to Schreiber’s head, but the visitor responded by making Fukada stumble backwards. Schreiber earned a split decision over Fukada that must have been razor thin on the judge’s score cards.

Spokane’s Ruby Lannigan came out swinging in a 59-kg youth bout against Nelson’s Milane D’Aurelie. Lannigan bloodied D’Aurelie’s nose within the first couple exchanges, but in the second round D’Aurelie reasserted herself and landed a pair of head shots that got a rise out of the partisan crowd. D’Aurelie continued to find success in the third targeting Lannigan’s head and completed the comeback to earn a unanimous decision.

Nelson’s Marino Raffo started strong with a combo that stumbled Edmonton’s Jamie Monaghan in a 55-kg Junior B fight. But Monaghan found his rhythm, controlled the third round and finished strong to earn the unanimous decision.

Connor Olson of Salmon Arm used good tempo in a 75-kg Elite bout to control Spokane’s Al Anglin, who appeared too stationary in the first round. Olson took his foot off the gas in the second and third rounds, but was still more than Anglin could handle. The judges saw it the same way, rewarding Olson the unanimous decision.

Edmonton’s Troy Kemick and Cranbrook’s Jared Ewasiuk flailed at each other in the first round of a 52-kg Junior C bout, and had to be separated three times by White for awkward clinches that became head locks. The boxing-grappling continued, with Ewasiuk nearly being hip-flipped to the mat. The night’s first split decision ended with a win for Kemick.

Nelson’s Milane D’Aurelie (left) earned a bloody nose and a unanimous win against Spokane’s Ruby Lannigan on Saturday. Photo: Tyler Harper

The next fight took a considerable step up in quality. Nelson’s Porter Hansen and Edmonton’s Oliver McLuskie traded combos in an enthralling 63-kg Junior B bout. McLuskie found Hansen with a hook in the second round but Hansen pressed forward with an effective jab. There was little between them, and the judges gave Hansen the edge with a split decision.

Nelson’s Lola Brouilette looked confident in her 54-kg Junior C fight against Cranbrook’s Alexa Hansen. Brouilette used a pair of strong jab combos to knock Hansen back in the first round and continued that work into the second. It was Brouilette controlling the ring again in the third, and even though she didn’t land a shot that shook Hansen the Nelson fighter still earned a unanimous decision.

Surrey’s Shawn Dhillon used superior footwork to boxing around Salmon Arm’s Charlie Chuck Kenoras in a 75-kg Junior C fight. Dhillon mixed up his body and head shots, finding plenty of room to work Kenoras’ torso. A final hard shot to Kenoras’ head ended the fight in a stoppage for Dhillon.

Plenty of power was in the ring between Surrey’s Japji Thind vs. Joshua Ofri of Edmonton in a 71-kg Elite Open match.

Thind’s game plan appeared to be disciplined offence while Ofri was patient and capitalized with an effective jab. In the second Ofri stepped forward and delivered a hard hook that put Thind into the ropes. He then landed a combo that annoyed Thind when Ofri’s last punch came a second after an official called for a break. Ofri stomped on the ring in victory when he was awarded the split decision.

In exhibition bouts, Nelson’s Senoa Rhyre faced Cranbrook’s Kaya Chisholm (70 kg sparring demo), Nelson’s Matt Brown took on Surrey’s Gurav Sohal (66 kg Elite) and Nelson’s Sabian Smith boxed Cranbrook’s Teigan Seymour (45 kg Funbox).

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

