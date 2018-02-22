UPDATED: Cranbrook’s India Sherret crashes in Olympic debut, in stable condition at hospital

Cranbrook’s India Sherret had a devastating start to her first ever Olympic Games on Thursday, crashing in her opening seeding race at Phoenix Snowpark in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The 21-year-old ski cross athlete took an early lead in the opening heat race, but near the middle of the course fell off balance following a jump and then proceeded to crash as she tried to straighten herself up before the next jump.

Another tough break#CAN's @IndiaSherret goes down in women's ski cross final after strong start Will not advance.#PyeongChang2018 Watch live: https://t.co/oiQjz5GaAI pic.twitter.com/JIDlkgJ5u1 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 23, 2018

Sherret did not finish the race and had to be taken off the mountain on a sled by ski patrol. This story will be updated once information is available on the nature of Sherret’s injury and its severity.

UPDATE: According to a post on her sister’s Facebook page, Sherett is “up and moving” and her injuries were to her back and hips. The Team Canada Public Relations twitter page updated the situation, as well, saying that “[Sherett] was taken to hospital where she is being assessed. She is in stable condition.”