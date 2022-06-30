Stewart Doyle, pictured with his sponsorship belts, is heading to the Canadian National Arm Wrestling Championships in Winnipeg, set for Saturday, July 2. (Photo courtesy Stewart Doyle)

Cranbrook’s Doyle off to Canadian Arm Wrestling Championships

Member of Kootenay Kings Arm Wrestling Club will compete July 2 in Winnipeg in Grand Master Class

Stewart Doyle of Cranbrook is off to twist wrists with the nation’s best.

Doyle will be competing in the Canadian National Arm Wrestling Championships, set for this weekend in Winnipeg.

Doyle, a member of the Kootenay Kings Arm Wrestling Club, based in Cranbrook, went through the provincial tournament held recently in Kelowna to reach the national stage. He will be competing Saturday, July 2, in the Grand Master Class (50 years and over), using both left and right, depending on the strategic considerations of the moment.

The tournament is based on a double knockout format. Doyle is guaranteed at least two bouts.

He has appeared on the big stage before, appearing at the World Championships in Poland in 2019, and the Team Canada vs. Team U.S. competition held last year in Florida.

Good luck, Stewart.

Stewart Doyle, pictured with his sponsorship belts, is heading to the Canadian National Arm Wrestling Championships in Winnipeg, set for Saturday, July 2. (Photo courtesy Stewart Doyle)
Cranbrook's Doyle off to Canadian Arm Wrestling Championships

