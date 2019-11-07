Cranbrook’s Clarke takes single sculls win

Canadian University Rowing Championships (CURC) were held this past weekend on Elk Lake near Victoria, BC.

University crews from across the nation challenged each other. The big news for local consumption is the win in the open women’s single sculls by Katie Clark.

Katie has been burning up the courses in her 1x placing in the top two or three at the regattas she attends as a UBC rower or doing speed orders with the national team.

Katie started this personal journey in 2014 when she learned to row. She messed about in boats honing her skill before she went to UBC. While at UBC Katie decided to try for a seat in a National team boat. She won a seat last season and went to the U 21 Trans Tasman (Three Nation) Regatta held in New Zealand where the quad she raced in won gold.

During speed orders in the spring Katie placed second which placed her in the National Rowing Team U23 8+ at the World’s in Florida.

Katie also rowed in the UBC 8+ on Elk Lake at the CURC regatta. Watching this race was very exciting with each of the top 4 boats taking the lead briefly through the 2000m course. In the end it was Western University for gold, UVic for silver and UBC for bronze.

Now Katie can focus on upcoming exams and prepare for the 2020 rowing season.

Previous story
Building ‘Trophy Town’: A Home of Champions story

Just Posted

Cranbrook’s Clarke takes single sculls win

Canadian University Rowing Championships (CURC) were held this past weekend on Elk… Continue reading

Firefighters respond to commercial fire Tuesday afternoon

A fire destroyed a commercial building up in the Gold Creek area… Continue reading

Kimberley girl fundraises for volunteer medical transport service

Brielle Waite raised $350 for Angel Flight East Kootenay using leaves for crafts sold at $7 apiece

The argument for Alberta independence in 1911

Alwyn Bramley-Moore, the first advocate for Alberta independence

Checking in with the COTR Avalanche volleyball squads

After some tough play at home and one road trip under their belts, the Avalanche hit the road again

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

Airbnb collects double the amount of provincial sales tax expected

Airbnb said it has paid out $33.7 million in provincial sales tax

Owners of B.C. care home in damage control after 94-year-old left with bed bugs for days

Ontario-based Sienna Living holds meeting with residents to discuss whistleblower video

Starbucks launches five new cup designs for the holidays

Designs were meant to evoke feelings of joy

BC Ferries offers free travel for military members, cadets and seniors this Remembrance Day

BC Ferries adds 28 sailings for the long weekend

Drivers urged to be careful as B.C. enters worst month for deer collisions

Deer are involved in approximately 80 per cent of wildlife vehicle collisions

Peacocks up for adoption at exotic animal farm in the Okanagan

Kangaroo Creek Farm is looking for a new home for six of its peacocks

Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

Building ‘Trophy Town’: A Home of Champions story

Filmmakers visit Trail to create upcoming documentary on world champion ‘39 and ‘61 Smoke Eaters

Most Read