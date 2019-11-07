Cranbrook’s Clarke takes single sculls win

Canadian University Rowing Championships (CURC) were held this past weekend on Elk Lake near Victoria, BC.

University crews from across the nation challenged each other. The big news for local consumption is the win in the open women’s single sculls by Katie Clark.

Katie has been burning up the courses in her 1x placing in the top two or three at the regattas she attends as a UBC rower or doing speed orders with the national team.

Katie started this personal journey in 2014 when she learned to row. She messed about in boats honing her skill before she went to UBC. While at UBC Katie decided to try for a seat in a National team boat. She won a seat last season and went to the U 21 Trans Tasman (Three Nation) Regatta held in New Zealand where the quad she raced in won gold.

During speed orders in the spring Katie placed second which placed her in the National Rowing Team U23 8+ at the World’s in Florida.

Katie also rowed in the UBC 8+ on Elk Lake at the CURC regatta. Watching this race was very exciting with each of the top 4 boats taking the lead briefly through the 2000m course. In the end it was Western University for gold, UVic for silver and UBC for bronze.

Now Katie can focus on upcoming exams and prepare for the 2020 rowing season.