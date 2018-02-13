Cranbrook’s Casey Hanemayer performs well in Thailand disc golf tournament

  Feb. 13, 2018
Casey Hanemayer was representing East Kootenay disc golf all the way across the globe, at the recent Samui Swine Classic V in Thailand.

Other than the amazing weather, Hanemayer said that meeting touring disc golf pros like Gregg Barsby, Jeremy Koling and the best female disc golfer in the world Paige Pierce was what made the trip so memorable.

“The experience that I had was exceptional,” he said. “Meeting the pros in a really laid back environment was the best way to talk to them and pick their brains on certain things about disc golf.

Just having the ability to play with them is a big learning experience on its own. You pick up things that they do and how competitive they are when it comes to playing the game they love.”

Hanemayer started out strong but wound up placing ninth overall, with one of his main highlights being a score of 47, which was the day’s second best on the lead card.

 

