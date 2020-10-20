Cranbrook's Casey Hanemayer reaches a rating of 1022, jumping up 17 points and becoming the highest ranked player in Canada. Paul Rodgers file.

Cranbrook’s Casey Hanemayer becomes Canada’s highest-rated disc golfer

Cranbrook’s Casey Hanemayer has become Canada’s highest ranked disc golfer, after the Professional Disc Golf Association’s (PDGA) rating update saw him jump up 17 points to a rating of 1022.

A player’s rating refers to the number that shows how close your average round scores are compared to the course rating while playing in competition, according to the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA).

Hitting the 1000 rated mark was Hanemayer’s goal for the year. He said that after surpassing 1000 earlier this summer, he had fewer things to think about in his tournament rounds and was focused solely on his play.

“Having jumped to 1022 was a welcomed surprise and has gone to show how my game has progressed,” he said.

He added that he didn’t even realize his rating had spiked so high, until people started sending him messages before he’d had a chance to take a look.

“Seeing my name at the top in Canada was awesome, this will be a great starting point for me going into next season,” Hanemayer said.

Hanemayer achieved this monumental jump in rating with his stellar play throughout the 2020 season, winning four out of the six events he competed in and placing second in the other two. Of these, the highlights include winning both the Ontario and Alberta provincial championships.

READ MORE: East Kootenay local Casey Hanemayer wins Ontario Disc Golf Championships

“The last few events my play has been consistent, that is what I have been searching for,” he explained. “Playing my game, up to my standards, and to my abilities. I was throwing the discs without many mistakes and my putting has been good, which takes a lot of pressure off the mental game so I can focus in on each shot.”

He added that in addition to his solid putting throughout the year, his mental game has gotten a lot stronger, and he doesn’t let any mistakes he makes on the course get to him.

Over the off season throughout the East Kootenay’s wintery months, Hanemayer said he intends to keep practicing his putting to keep it sharp and will keep in mid-season shape through exercise and stretching to maintain his range of motion.

Looking ahead to next year, Hanemayer said his goal is to win another A-tier event, but this time he wants to win one in the United States.

READ MORE: Video profile of Casey Hanemayer: Cranbrook’s touring professional disc golfer


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kimberley and Cranbrook Minor Hockey relationship grows the game for local players

Just Posted

Mainroad Communications warns of coming weather event.
Mainroad Communications notifies drivers of snowfall event over next 24 hours

It’s that time of year again. A weather event is heading to… Continue reading

Cranbrook's Casey Hanemayer reaches a rating of 1022, jumping up 17 points and becoming the highest ranked player in Canada. Paul Rodgers file.
Cranbrook’s Casey Hanemayer becomes Canada’s highest-rated disc golfer

Cranbrook’s Casey Hanemayer has become Canada’s highest ranked disc golfer, after the… Continue reading

A health-care worker prepares to swab a man at a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal North, Sunday, May 10, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
Interior Health records 21 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Thirty-six cases remain active; two people are in the hospital, one of whom is in intensive care

This year’s Sunrise Rotary Club Scholarship recipients. Top left: Kieran O Grady. Top Right: Nathaniel Ralph. Bottom Left: Robyn Anderson. Bottom Right: Emily Daly. (Submitted files)
Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Club announces 2020 scholarship winners

Funds are awarded to post-secondary students who graduated high school in Cranbrook

Colin James put on a great show at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds as part of the 2019 Vancouver Island MusicFest. But his Okanagan tour for 2020 has been postponed until 2021. (Photo by Terry Farrell)
COVID-19 cancels more Vernon, Penticton, Cranbrook concerts

The Contenders and Colin James postponed until 2021

Working smoothly together on May 11, 2020, health minister Adrian Dix, B.C. Liberal health critic Norm Letnick, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and sign language interpreter Nigel Howard. (B.C. government video)
COVID-19 co-operation a casualty of B.C.’s pandemic election

NDP’s Horgan weaponizes senior care, B.C. Liberal Wilkinson calls for ‘wartime economy’

The official search to locate Jordan Naterer was suspended Saturday Oct. 17. Photo courtesy of VPD.
‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Family and friends continue to search for Jordan Naterer, after official efforts suspended

Touchstones Museum has opened up Nelson’s Cold War bunker to the public. The unique exhibit includes artifacts from the 1950s and 60s. Photo: Tyler Harper
Take cover! Cold War bunker opens to public in Nelson

The shelter was built in 1964 in case of nuclear fallout

A bear similar to this black bear is believed responsible for killing a llama in Saanich on Oct. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vancouver Island residents warned to watch livestock, pets after bear kills llama

Officers could not track the bear they feel may not fear humans

Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students in the classroom. He was one of two fathers who filed a court application in August to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections weren’t in place. That application was dismissed last week. (Contributed photo)
B.C. dad pledges to appeal quashed call for mandatory masks, distancing in schools

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster challenged health, education ministries’ return-to-school plan

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
RCMP cleared in fatal shooting of armed Lytton man in distress, police watchdog finds

IIO spoke to seven civillian witnesses and 11 police officers in coming to its decision

Three years ago, Larry Plummer challenged himself to hike up to the flag viewpoint on the Montrose Antenna trail 1,000 times. Photo: Gordon McAlpine
Senior celebrates 500th hike up Kootenay trail

Larry Plummer began his quest to complete 1,000th hike up Antenna Trail just over three years ago

Most Read