Cranbrook U18 Bucks capture gold at Trail tournament

The team is made up of players from Cranbrook, Kimberley, Fernie, Elkford, Sparwood and Invermere

The U18 Bucks hockey team, comprised of players from Cranbrook, Kimberley, Fernie, Elkford, Sparwood and Invermere won a gold medal at the tournament in Trail this past weekend. The Tier-2 tournament brought teams from Nanaimo, Terrace, the Okanagan and East and West Kootenay.

The U18 Bucks went 1-1-and-1 through round robin play before squaring off against West Kelowna in the semi-final. The Bucks battled back from a three goal deficit to tie the game with 43 seconds remaining in the third. After a scoreless overtime, the game went to a shootout. Vinny Fiorentino and Caden Williams scored to take the victory and advance the Bucks to the final versus Castlegar. The Bucks took home the gold medal after defeating Castlegar 9-1 in the final.

The U18 Bucks will be back on the ice this weekend as they host their home tournament. Their first game goes at 8:15pm Friday night at the Memorial Arena against Strathcona.



