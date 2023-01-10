Pictured Left to Right: Back Row: Assistant Coach Darin Conroy, Carter Chown, Jayden Logodi, Quinn Cooper, Cohen Bell, Rhys Wienke, Vinny Fiorentino, Liam Wienke, Josh Kallies, Grayson Meisner, Nick Vopat, Aidan McKay, Rhys Williams, Head Coach Jeff Keiver Front Row: Brody Taylor, Caden Williams, Linden Keiver, Cohen Langenbach, Brayden Conroy, Ryder Duczek, Brennan Koch Missing: Assistant Coach Charlie Cooper

Pictured Left to Right: Back Row: Assistant Coach Darin Conroy, Carter Chown, Jayden Logodi, Quinn Cooper, Cohen Bell, Rhys Wienke, Vinny Fiorentino, Liam Wienke, Josh Kallies, Grayson Meisner, Nick Vopat, Aidan McKay, Rhys Williams, Head Coach Jeff Keiver Front Row: Brody Taylor, Caden Williams, Linden Keiver, Cohen Langenbach, Brayden Conroy, Ryder Duczek, Brennan Koch Missing: Assistant Coach Charlie Cooper

Cranbrook U18 Bucks capture gold at Trail tournament

The team is made up of players from Cranbrook, Kimberley, Fernie, Elkford, Sparwood and Invermere

The U18 Bucks hockey team, comprised of players from Cranbrook, Kimberley, Fernie, Elkford, Sparwood and Invermere won a gold medal at the tournament in Trail this past weekend. The Tier-2 tournament brought teams from Nanaimo, Terrace, the Okanagan and East and West Kootenay.

The U18 Bucks went 1-1-and-1 through round robin play before squaring off against West Kelowna in the semi-final. The Bucks battled back from a three goal deficit to tie the game with 43 seconds remaining in the third. After a scoreless overtime, the game went to a shootout. Vinny Fiorentino and Caden Williams scored to take the victory and advance the Bucks to the final versus Castlegar. The Bucks took home the gold medal after defeating Castlegar 9-1 in the final.

The U18 Bucks will be back on the ice this weekend as they host their home tournament. Their first game goes at 8:15pm Friday night at the Memorial Arena against Strathcona.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Stable Hamlin released from Cincinnati hospital, continues recovery in Buffalo

Just Posted

Pictured Left to Right: Back Row: Assistant Coach Darin Conroy, Carter Chown, Jayden Logodi, Quinn Cooper, Cohen Bell, Rhys Wienke, Vinny Fiorentino, Liam Wienke, Josh Kallies, Grayson Meisner, Nick Vopat, Aidan McKay, Rhys Williams, Head Coach Jeff Keiver Front Row: Brody Taylor, Caden Williams, Linden Keiver, Cohen Langenbach, Brayden Conroy, Ryder Duczek, Brennan Koch Missing: Assistant Coach Charlie Cooper
Cranbrook U18 Bucks capture gold at Trail tournament

Removing an old tree turned into an outdoor learning experience for students with St. Mary’s Independent Catholic School. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
Honouring the ‘Grandmother Tree’

Skiers and snowboarders enjoying Community Day at Kimberley Alpine Resort in 2020. Colby Katzberg file.
Kimberley Alpine Resort’s Community Day set for Jan. 15

The Cranbrook Bucks picked up a 4-1 win against the Merritt Centennials on Friday, Jan 6. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Bucks Twitter
Bucks’ win streak snapped on three-game road trip