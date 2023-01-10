Cranbrook U18 Bucks capture gold at Trail tournament

The U18 Bucks hockey team, comprised of players from Cranbrook, Kimberley, Fernie, Elkford, Sparwood and Invermere won a gold medal at the tournament in Trail this past weekend. The Tier-2 tournament brought teams from Nanaimo, Terrace, the Okanagan and East and West Kootenay.
The U18 Bucks went 1-1-and-1 through round robin play before squaring off against West Kelowna in the semi-final. The Bucks battled back from a three goal deficit to tie the game with 43 seconds remaining in the third. After a scoreless overtime, the game went to a shootout. Vinny Fiorentino and Caden Williams scored to take the victory and advance the Bucks to the final versus Castlegar. The Bucks took home the gold medal after defeating Castlegar 9-1 in the final.
The U18 Bucks will be back on the ice this weekend as they host their home tournament. Their first game goes at 8:15pm Friday night at the Memorial Arena against Strathcona.
carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
