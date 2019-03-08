Cranbrook Tritons swimmers medal at Regional ‘A’ Championships

The swim club competed in Salmon Arm and brought back multiple golds, silver and bronze medals

Picture (right to left): Hannah Fullerton, Avery Sikkes, Cladagh Dressler, Sophia Claude, Shelby Lehmann, Angelique Lalande, Taylor Lightfoot, Lilli Teneese, Raife Dunwell, Trapper Pillet, Dave Chisholm (coach). Photo submitted

The Cranbrook Tritons Swim Club had a successful time at the third annual Winter Regional ‘A’ Championships.

The tournament was held in Salmon Arm, from March 1-3 where six swimmers from the club participated. They were also joined by two swimmers from the Columbia Valley Otters Swim Club and two swimmers with the Elk Valley Dolphins Swim Club.

At the meet, the top three placing received medals, while the top 12 placings gained points for their respective clubs.

There were more than 180 swimmers who attended the meet. The Tritons club had swimmers who earned six gold, eight silver and three bronze medals for a total of 17 medals.

  • Sophia Claude placed second in 200m Freestyle and 200m breaststroke; third in 50m butterfly; fourth in the 50m breaststroke and 100m butterfly; fifth in the 100m freestyle; and sixth in the 50m backstroke.
  • Raife Dunwell placed fifth in the 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke and 100m medley and sixth in the 50m backstroke; and the 100m backstroke.
  • Angelique Lelande had a couple of gold medals herself where she placed first in the 100m freestyle and 50m backstroke; second in the 50m butterfly; fourth in the 200m freestyle; and fifth in the 200m backstroke and 200m breaststroke.
  • Shelby Lehmann racked up the points as well. She placed second in the 50m backstroke and 100m medley; third in the 400m freestyle and 200m backstroke; fourth in the 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle and 100m backstroke; and fifth in the 200m medley and 50m freestyle.
  • Trapper Pillet had an amazing weekend earning four first-place finishes in the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 200m breaststroke and the 100m medley; second in 200m freestyle, 100m breaststroke and 200m medley; and fourth in the 50m butterfly.
  • Lilli Teneese also earned points for the Tritons club in the 50m backstroke

RELATED: Tritons make big strides at SnowFest

Many of the members of the swim club had personal best times.

Next up for the swimmers is the 2019 Winter Provincial Championships in Kamloops. There will be nearly 500 swimmers from the province who will compete in the meet.


jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
McDavid, Oilers beat Canucks 3-2 for 4th straight win
Next story
Ice to celebrate fans, community in final games

Just Posted

Ice to celebrate fans, community in final games

The Kootenay Ice will show fan and community appreciation in last games in Cranbrook March 15 and 17

Stetski calls for elimination of federal student loan interest

Kootenay-Columbia MP wants feds to follow in footsteps of provincial counterparts

Venezuela: A slow moving crisis

Gwynne Dyer Juan Guaidó returned to Venezuela on Monday after almost two… Continue reading

Interior Health hospitals to serve more made in B.C. food

New initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture to serve more B.C. produced food in hospitals

Stardom is calling you

Auditions for inaugural Wild Horse Talent Show this Saturday and Sunday

SNC-Lavalin’s court loss shifts spotlight to Trudeau’s new attorney general

‘I do regret it happened, clearly, and I have made a commitment to learn from it,’ Trudeau said

B.C. woman rescued in Jumbo Pass last summer urges SAR funding renewal

East Kootenay volunteers searched 3 days last summer for Louise Baxter

Letters to the Editor: March 8

Lack of Consideration and Respect Certain aspects of human behaviour have always… Continue reading

Lent: A journey to the heart of faith

Yme Woensdregt On Wednesday, the church entered the season of Lent. We… Continue reading

This B.C. city has no service to transport the dead

BC Emergency Health Services will temporarily transfer bodies from the home to the hospital

B.C. councillor calls for ‘better system’ when hospitals release homeless patients

Chilliwack mayor alleges in a letter that Surrey Memorial patients sent to shelters in his city

Police to no longer write reports for minor fender benders

New legislation to allow police to clear minor crashes quickly

Case of measles confirmed in B.C. interior

Interior Health says the risk to the public are low, but have asked people to be aware of possible exposure

VIDEO: Man slides down roof of Vancouver skyscraper in latest ‘rooftopping’ stunt

Vancouver Police are aware of the video, calling it dangerous and possibly criminal

Most Read