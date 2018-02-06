Cranbrook Tritons Swim Club have positive weekend in Okotoks

Eight Cranbrook swimmers compete at event featuring over 250 participants, fare well in races

FOR THE TOWNSMAN

The Cranbrook Tritons Swim Club sent eight swimmers to the 2018 Black and Blue Invitational this past weekend, February 2 -4, 2018 in Okotoks, Alberta. The top six places gained points for the club. There were over 250 swimmers that attended the swim meet.

Individuals from the Tritons attending this meet were:

Sydney Archibald placing 5th in 400 Freestyle and 6th in 50 Butterfly.

Nova Bell placed 2nd in 50 Butterfly and 100 Individual Medley, 4th in 400 Freestyle and 6th in 100 Freestyle.

Raife Dunwell placed 3rd in 200 Individual Medley.

Trapper Pillet placed 3rd in 100 Freestyle, 4th in 200 Freestyle and 6th in 100 Individual Medley.

Katelyn Schlichting placed 1st in 50 Breaststroke, 2nd in 100 Freestyle, 3rd in 100 Individual Medley and 4th in 50 Backstroke and 50 Freestyle.

Carl Zandbergen placed 2nd in 200 Individual Medley, 3rd in 400 Freestyle and 4th in 100 Butterfly.

Leah Zandbergen swam 4 events, swam best time in all events and took off a total of 91.56 seconds.

Sonya Zandbergen placed 5th in 100 Butterfly.

The Cranbrook Tritons next swim meet is their own Invitational being held on the weekend of February 24-25, 2018.

