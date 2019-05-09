Cranbrook Tritons make a splash in Fernie

There were 23 Tritons who competed against swimmers from Alberta and B.C. at the annual swim meet

The Cranbrook Tritons Swim Club had 23 athletes head to Fernie for the 2019 Annual Invitational Swim Meet.

From April 26-28 at the Fernie Aquatic Centre where more than 280 athletes from Alberta and British Columbia came together to compete.

Top six placings from Triton swimmers were:

– Sydney Archibald: first in 100m backstroke; second in 200m backstroke; third in 100m freestyle and 100m medley; and fifth in 200m medley.

Sophia Claude: third in 200m freestyle, 50m breaststroke and 100m breaststroke; fourth in 200m medley and 200m breaststroke.

Caydants Featherling: third in 200m backstroke.

Quinn Featherling-Craig: first in 100m medley; second in 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke and 200m medley; third in 200m freestyle.

Angelique Lalande: first in 200m freestyle, 50m breaststroke and 100m medley; second in 100m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 200m breaststroke.

Avery Miller: fourth in 100m breaststroke and sixth in 50m breaststroke.

Katelyn Schlichting: first in 50m breaststroke, 100m breaststroke and 50m butterfly; second in 200m freestyle; fourth in 200m medley and fifth in 50m backstroke.

Zoey Waswick: fifth in 50m freestyle.

Tegan Young: second in 100m medley; third in 50m breaststroke; fifth in 50m freestyle and 50m backstroke.

Leah Zandbergen: fourth in 200m freestyle.

Sonya Zandbergen: first in 100m freestyle, 200m backstroke and 100m butterfly; second in 200m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 200m medley; third in 50m freestyle.

Carl Zandbergen: first in 400m freestyle (and breaking a meet record), 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 200m freestyle; second in 200m medley; third in 100m butterfly.

At the swim meet the top six placings received ribbons, while 16 placings gained points for their clubs.

Out of the 122 swims by Tritons, 105 of them were personal best times.

RELATED: Cranbrook Tritons hold annual Swim-A-Thon

Blake Archibald, Zane Aston, Kira Featherling-Craig, Gage Johnson, Mylee Kozicky, Kenzie Morrison, Paige Relkoff, Lilli Teneese, Serafina Veldman, Avery Waswick and Bradie Young all aided in a time improvement of more than 10 minutes for all swims at the Fernie meet.

Next up is the Kelowna Aquajet LC Meet on May 10-12 where nine Cranbrook Tritons will be competing.



jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter