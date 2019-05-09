File photo

Cranbrook Tritons make a splash in Fernie

There were 23 Tritons who competed against swimmers from Alberta and B.C. at the annual swim meet

The Cranbrook Tritons Swim Club had 23 athletes head to Fernie for the 2019 Annual Invitational Swim Meet.

From April 26-28 at the Fernie Aquatic Centre where more than 280 athletes from Alberta and British Columbia came together to compete.

Top six placings from Triton swimmers were:

  • – Sydney Archibald: first in 100m backstroke; second in 200m backstroke; third in 100m freestyle and 100m medley; and fifth in 200m medley.
  • Sophia Claude: third in 200m freestyle, 50m breaststroke and 100m breaststroke; fourth in 200m medley and 200m breaststroke.
  • Caydants Featherling: third in 200m backstroke.
  • Quinn Featherling-Craig: first in 100m medley; second in 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke and 200m medley; third in 200m freestyle.
  • Angelique Lalande: first in 200m freestyle, 50m breaststroke and 100m medley; second in 100m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 200m breaststroke.
  • Avery Miller: fourth in 100m breaststroke and sixth in 50m breaststroke.
  • Katelyn Schlichting: first in 50m breaststroke, 100m breaststroke and 50m butterfly; second in 200m freestyle; fourth in 200m medley and fifth in 50m backstroke.
  • Zoey Waswick: fifth in 50m freestyle.
  • Tegan Young: second in 100m medley; third in 50m breaststroke; fifth in 50m freestyle and 50m backstroke.
  • Leah Zandbergen: fourth in 200m freestyle.
  • Sonya Zandbergen: first in 100m freestyle, 200m backstroke and 100m butterfly; second in 200m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 200m medley; third in 50m freestyle.
  • Carl Zandbergen: first in 400m freestyle (and breaking a meet record), 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 200m freestyle; second in 200m medley; third in 100m butterfly.

At the swim meet the top six placings received ribbons, while 16 placings gained points for their clubs.

Out of the 122 swims by Tritons, 105 of them were personal best times.

RELATED: Cranbrook Tritons hold annual Swim-A-Thon

Blake Archibald, Zane Aston, Kira Featherling-Craig, Gage Johnson, Mylee Kozicky, Kenzie Morrison, Paige Relkoff, Lilli Teneese, Serafina Veldman, Avery Waswick and Bradie Young all aided in a time improvement of more than 10 minutes for all swims at the Fernie meet.

Next up is the Kelowna Aquajet LC Meet on May 10-12 where nine Cranbrook Tritons will be competing.


jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
CFLPA says its players could stage partial strike at the start of training camps

Just Posted

Red Seal chef Steven Lechmann teaches Cannabis Consumables course

Marijuana is legal, but edibles can’t yet be purchased. This course teaches how to make them yourself

Cranbrook Tritons make a splash in Fernie

There were 23 Tritons who competed against swimmers from Alberta and B.C. at the annual swim meet

Mount Baker Wild host rugby play day

High school teams from across the region had teams take part in the event

Comox Island author Kim Letson stops through Cranbrook on book tour

“Pomegranates at 4800 Metres” is a heartfelt memoir

Wild Theatre’s Mama Mia! rocks the Key City Theatre

Mama Mia! opens tonight, Thursday, May 9, and runs through Sunday

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Whitecaps supporters groups continue protests over abuse, harassment allegations

Protests at two previous home games were effective in drawing the attention of the organization

Grand Forks fire department under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment

WorkSafeBC prevention officer conducts inspection after firefighter makes report

Beyak suspended from Senate over refusal to delete racist letters from website

Lynn Beyak was suspended Thursday without pay

False alarm: Life jacket floating in the water temporarily halts BC ferries’ sailing

Lifeboats were deployed from the Coastal Renaissance to have a closer look, but no person was found

Scammers set up fake online fundraiser for family of B.C. border crash victim

Fraudulent GoFundMe page caught and shut down, as real campaign nears $100K goal

59 arrested, weapons and drugs seized in latest probe by B.C.’s anti-gang unit

Officers with Abbotsford Police and Surrey RCMP were also apart of project Para Bellum

Rescue underway for B.C. whale watching boat off U.S. coast

Seattle Search and Rescue running rescue of 45 people on board

Nisga’a celebrate 19 years of self-government in B.C. legislature

Premier John Horgan congratulates pioneers of first modern treaty

Most Read