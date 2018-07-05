Cranbrook to host weekend fastball tournament

East Kootenay Xtreme holding four-team event at Quad Ball fields on Saturday and Sunday

They’ve proven themselves on the road and now the East Kootenay Xtreme will be looking to win a tournament in their hometown.

Playing in their inaugural season, the Cranbrook-based competitive women’s fastball is hosting a four-team ‘mini-tournament’ over the weekend at the Kinsmen Quad Ball fields. Joining them for the event is Cranbrook’s second team — composed of players from the East Kootenay Women’s Softball League — as well as the Elkford Glory Daze and the Okanagan-based LNG Dreams.

The Xtreme has had a very successful summer so far. Kicking the year off with an exhibition game in mid-May against Elkford, the team put up a convincing 16-0 victory. At their first tournament in a few weeks later in Sicamous, they continued their hot play and finished in third place.

While their most recent tournament action was now a month ago, the team is likely still riding the high of winning five out of six games at the Calgary Women’s Fastball Association Classic and earning the championship trophy.

The home tournament holds its round-robin play on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. with a battle of the two Cranbrook sides and wraps up at 7 p.m. The playoff then take place on Sunday, with the semi-finals at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. before the championship game is played at 2 p.m.

Full Women’s Fastball Tournament Schedule

DATE TIME HOME AWAY FIELD
SATURDAY, JULY 7 9 AM EK XTREME EKWS QUAD BALL
SATURDAY, JULY 7 11 AM ELKFORD LNG DREAMS QUAD BALL
SATURDAY, JULY 7 1 PM EK XTREME ELKFORD QUAD BALL
SATURDAY, JULY 7 3 PM EKWS LNG DREAMS QUAD BALL
SATURDAY, JULY 7 5 PM ELKFORD EKWS QUAD BALL
SATURDAY, JULY 7 7 PM XTREME LNG DREAMS QUAD BALL
SUNDAY, JULY 8 10 AM 1ST PLACE 4TH PLACE QUAD BALL
SUNDAY, JULY 8 12 PM 2ND PLACE 3RD PLACE QUAD BALL
SUNDAY, JULY 8 2 PM WINNER OF G7 WINNER OF G8

QUAD BALL
Previous story
Busy weekend of Bandits baseball coming up

Just Posted

Wendy Booth mulls Conservative nomination

UBCM President and RDEK Vice Chair will not seek re-election this fall, and will switch focus to matters in Kootenay-Columbia

Kimberley man cycling across Canada

Dave Podmoroff raising money and awareness for men’s health and mental health issues.

Roof upgrades underway at Key City Theatre

Work to upgrade roof structure to close theatre operations for the next two months

Cars collide at 3rd Ave. and 11th Street South

First responders on the scene quickly

Hugs and/or Slugs: July 5

Slugs: To the people who take wheelchairs from the hospital. I went… Continue reading

WATCH: Cranbrook History Centre cuts ribbon on paleontology exhibit

A project 35 years in the making finally comes to fruition

B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube

Youth organization hopes B.C. schools will incorporate its anti-porn curriculum

Designed by the Youth Well-Being Project, the curriculum was designed to encourage healthy sexuality

Canadian prison guards outraged over needle exchange program for inmates

‘This is heading towards condoning drug use behind penitentiary bars,’ union president says

UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

Protester’s climb shuts down Statue of Liberty on July 4

A woman was protesting the separation of immigrant children from parents who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally

Rescuers race to drain water inside Thai cave before rains

Rescuers must extract 12 boys and their soccer coach with minimum risk from cave

At least 17 deaths in Quebec attributed to heat

The heat wave continues across Eastern and Central Canada

Canadian’s run at Wimbledon comes to an end

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard ousted in second round at Wimbledon

Most Read