Cranbrook to host weekend fastball tournament

They’ve proven themselves on the road and now the East Kootenay Xtreme will be looking to win a tournament in their hometown.

Playing in their inaugural season, the Cranbrook-based competitive women’s fastball is hosting a four-team ‘mini-tournament’ over the weekend at the Kinsmen Quad Ball fields. Joining them for the event is Cranbrook’s second team — composed of players from the East Kootenay Women’s Softball League — as well as the Elkford Glory Daze and the Okanagan-based LNG Dreams.

The Xtreme has had a very successful summer so far. Kicking the year off with an exhibition game in mid-May against Elkford, the team put up a convincing 16-0 victory. At their first tournament in a few weeks later in Sicamous, they continued their hot play and finished in third place.

While their most recent tournament action was now a month ago, the team is likely still riding the high of winning five out of six games at the Calgary Women’s Fastball Association Classic and earning the championship trophy.

The home tournament holds its round-robin play on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. with a battle of the two Cranbrook sides and wraps up at 7 p.m. The playoff then take place on Sunday, with the semi-finals at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. before the championship game is played at 2 p.m.

